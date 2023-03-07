Tuesday, March 7, 2023
HomeNews ReportsDelhi-based The Hindu journalist found dead in Indore
Editor's picksMediaNews Reports
Updated:

Delhi-based The Hindu journalist found dead in Indore

The Hindu journalist S Dinakar was found unconscious in his hotel room on Monday, March 6, where he had gone to cover India vs Australia Test Match

OpIndia Staff
S Dinakar, The Hindu journalist who passed away (image courtesy: The Hindu)
2

A journalist from Delhi, S Dinakar, working with The Hindu was found dead in his hotel room in Indore. He was there to cover the India vs Australia test match. He was 57 years old. Prima facie it appears like a heart attack.

Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association on Tuesday said he was found unconscious in his room on Monday. He was rushed to hospital where he was declared dead. He covered the third test match between India and Australia and was to leave for Ahmedabad to cover the fourth test match.

The police have said that they would speak on the matter after investigation is complete. He is survived by his father.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsthe hindu journalist, s dinakar
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
623,047FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com