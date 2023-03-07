Delhi-based The Hindu journalist found dead in Indore

A journalist from Delhi, S Dinakar, working with The Hindu was found dead in his hotel room in Indore. He was there to cover the India vs Australia test match. He was 57 years old. Prima facie it appears like a heart attack.

Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association on Tuesday said he was found unconscious in his room on Monday. He was rushed to hospital where he was declared dead. He covered the third test match between India and Australia and was to leave for Ahmedabad to cover the fourth test match.

The police have said that they would speak on the matter after investigation is complete. He is survived by his father.