On Saturday, March 11, ‘Sasural Simar Ka’ fame Hindi television actress Dipika Kakkar Ibrahim, who recently announced her pregnancy, dropped a picture of herself on her Instagram page. The actress was seen wearing a printed frock dress.

“When u are trying to pose but what u get is a perfect candid,” the actress wrote in the caption. The ‘candid’ picture, however, did not go well with a section of people who trolled the actress over her outfit.

Muslim social media users targeted her for appearing in the photo without a veil or dupatta.

An Instagram user named Shah Syeda Bushra wrote “You wore a Dupatta in Saba’s (sister of Dipika’s husband Shoaib Ibrahim) wedding but now when you need to wear a Dupatta more than ever, you are not…this is wrong Dipi Baji.”

Another user named Abeer Khan advised Dipika to cover her baby bump with a Dupatta to protect it from ‘evil eyes’.

An Instagram user named Hena Nawaz called Dipika’s ‘Khandaan’ (family) as cheap. “sister saying something to you is an insult to oneself…the whole family is frustrated after Neha Faizi…yuck you cheap Khandaan,” Hena Nawaz commented.

Another one wrote, “Now where is your Dupatta, everything changes for money Faiza madam.”

It is notable that Dipika Kakkar had converted to Islam before she had a Nikah with actor Shoaib Ibrahim. Dipika adopted the name ‘Faiza’.

One Instagram user named Shahnawaz Khan wrote, “Where is your Dupatta now, during Saba’s wedding you were flaunting your Dupatta on your head.. #fraud family.”

Another one named Inamdar Nazma went on to accuse Dipika and her family of making fun of Islam and wrote, “Where is ur dupatta madam…U kept ur name Dipika then why u wear dupatta on ur head.. Ur whole family making fun of Islam…be natural…If we say anything u people get angry.”

Dipika Kakkar Ibrahim slams people who called her pregnancy ‘fake’

It is worth mentioning that the actress recently slammed the ‘trolls’ who called her pregnancy ‘fake’. The Sasural Simar Ka actress posted a video to her YouTube channel in which she could be seen to be extremely disturbed and irritated at the comments made by netizens.

In the video, she said, “Main nautanki baaz hun. Thik hai hu ab kya. Grow up guys, aap jis tarah comment karte ho meri pregnancy ko lekar is it ok? Aap ye comment kar rahe ho ki main fake kar rahi hu bump ko. Aap ek pregnant aurat ko bol rahe ho ye vo sahi hai?”.

Dipika and Shoaib trolled over the ‘Holi’ picture

On March 8, Shoaib and Dipika shared a picture of them celebrating the Hindu festival of Holi on Instagram and wished everyone “Happy Holi sab ko”.

Several Muslim fans of the couple were, however, quick to remind the couple that they are Muslims and that they are not allowed to celebrate festivals of other religions as per Islam. Several Muslims were also upset over the fact that the couple forgot to wish on the occasion of Shab-e-Baraat but did not forget to post ‘Holi’ pictures.

An Instagram user (mana4na) wrote, “AAQA O MOLA HAZRAT MUHAMMAD MUSTAFA NOOR E HAQ(S.A.W.W) said that those who follow Mushabhat (analogies) of other religions are certainly not one of us.”

Another one named Nazi Shadab wrote, “Playing Holi is a big sin.”

One Instagram user named Kahkasha wrote, ” What sort of Muslims you are who celebrate Holi in Shab-e-Baraat.”

Uzma Sharif expressing her ‘thoughts’ advised Dipika and Shoaib not to celebrate Holi as Hindus don’t celebrate Muslim ‘occasion’. “U are Muslim ignore this event because Hindus don’t celebrate our occasion. It’s my thought. Allah doesn’t like shirk.”

Some others also trolled the couple for celebrating Holi instead of Shab-e-Baraat.

All images via Instagram

Notably, Dipika and Shoaib had met for the first time on the sets of the hit TV show Sasural Simar Ka. Dipika, who was earlier married to Raunak Samson, divorced him. Soon, the affair between Dipika and Shoaib started, and the duo got married on February 22, 2018. Dipika converted to Islam following her marriage to Shoaib.