On Sunday, January 22, Sasural Simar ka star Dipika Kakar Ibrahim and her co-star and now husband Shoaib Ibrahim announced that the couple is expecting their first child soon. The couple took to Instagram to share the news of Dipika’s pregnancy.

Sharing the news from his Instagram handle, Shoaib wrote, “Sharing this news with you all with our hearts full of Gratitude, Happiness, Excitement and Also nervousness 🙈 Humari life ka ye Sabse khoobsurat phase hai…Yessss We are Expecting Our First Child!! Going to Embrace Parenthood Soon.”

Along with a photo of the couple in matching “Mom To Be” and “Dad To Be” caps, Shoaib added, “Aapki dher saari duaon aur pyaar ki zaroorat hai for our little one.”

Dipika and Shoaib’s pregnancy rumours have been floating around since December last year, after Dipika attended her sister-in-law Saba’s wedding. The couple have finally confirmed the news to their fans through this post.

Dipika and Shoaib had met for the first time on the sets of the hit TV show Sasural Simar Ka. Dipika, who was earlier married to TRaunak Samson, divorced him. Soon, the affair between Dipika and Shoaib started, and the duo got married on February 22, 2018. Dipika converted to Islam following her marriage to Shoaib.