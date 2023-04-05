India has strongly rebutted the Organisation of Islamic Countries (OIC) for its declaration regarding India in which the group criticised the alleged acts of violence against minorities in India. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), called out the group for its ‘communal mindset’ and ‘anti-India agenda.’ The Islamic nations’ body, according to the ministry, had its credibility tarnished by being used as a pawn by anti-India elements.

“We strongly condemn the statement issued by OIC Secretariat regarding India. This is one more example of their communal mindset and anti-India agenda. OIC only does its reputation damage by being consistently manipulated by anti-India forces,” a statement released by Arindam Bagchi, spokesperson MEA read.

India’s condemnation on 4th April came hours after the OIC Secretariat issued a statement and claimed that the Muslim community had been attacked in several states in India during Ram Navami processions. The OIC Secretariat mentioned that it is very concerned about the violence and vandalism targeting the Muslim community during the Ram Navami celebrations.

In the statement, the OIC Secretariat said, “It has followed with deep concern the acts of violence and vandalism targeting the Muslim community in several states in India during the Ram Navami processions, including the burning of a madrasa and its library by an extremist Hindu mob in Bihar Sharif on March 31, 2023.”

“The OIC General Secretary denounces such provocative acts of violence and vandalism, which are a vivid manifestation of mounting Islamophobia and systemic targeting of the Muslim community in India. The OIC General Secretary calls upon the Indian authorities to take firm actions against the instigators and perpetrators of such acts and to ensure the safety, security, rights and dignity of the Muslim community in the country,” the letter intimated.

Numerous clashes were recorded on March 31 and subsequently, during Ram Navami festivities in different states across India. Areas like Bihar and West Bengal experienced widespread violence, with the crowd throwing stones at the procession and torching vehicles and shops.

The conflicts even resulted in several deaths. Section 144 was imposed in Bihar’s Nalanda and Bihar’s Hooghly districts. A comprehensive report on the occurrences has been ordered by the Home Ministry.