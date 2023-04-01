On 31st March 2023, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction) MP Sanjay Raut received threats allegedly from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Sanjay Raut was threatened by a message that said that the MP will meet the fate of deceased Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. The threat message also said that Sanjay Raut will be killed in Delhi with an AK-47 gun. Sanjay Raut filed a complaint to the Mumbai police after which police arrested a suspect from Pune in this case on 1st April 2023.

The arrested suspect is identified as Rahul Talekar and he has no connection with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Sanjay Raut allegedly received these threats via a phone call and a series of messages. The messages read, “Anti-Hindu, I will kill you. You see me in Delhi. I will shoot you using an AK-47. Just like Moosewala. This is a message from Lawrence. Salman and you. Fix.” These messages were received on Sanjay Raut’s phone on Friday, 31st March 2023, at around 5 pm. Sanjay Raut also received a threat call at around 8:30 pm.

The Shiv Sena MP filed a complaint to Mumbai police in this regard on 1st April 2023. One of the police officers also confirmed that the MP complained. He said, “Sanjay Raut received death threats stating that he will meet Sidhu Moose Wala’s fate. He got the threat from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The message said that if you met in Delhi, will kill you with an AK-47. He wrote a letter to the police complaining about the matter.” A suspect Rahul Talekar was arrested from Pune in this regard on 1st April 2023.

After filing the complaint, Sanjay Raut interacted with the media. He said, “I got a threat message and I have informed the police. I won’t be scared. Similar attempts were made to carry an attack on me but what did the police do, what did the state’s home minister do? I have intimated the police about the threat call, but do not think any action would be taken. I received the call last night. Whenever I inform the government and home minister about such threats they mock me saying it’s a stunt. The government is busy sponsoring riots, hooliganism, and terror.”

Sanjay Raut further said, “Threats are issued. However, the present government does not take the threats to the opposition seriously. All the security arrangements have been put in place for MLAs, MPs, and office bearers of the traitor group (Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena). As a result, law and order in Maharashtra have completely collapsed.”

Sandipan Bhumre, an of Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) said, “I am not aware of the threat he has received. However, he tries to keep the name in the limelight.”

Ambadas Danve is a leader of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction) and the leader of the opposition in the legislative council of Maharashtra. He said, “It was only last month that Sanjay Raut informed the home minister in this regard that his life is in danger. The manner in which the government made the statement without taking the entire threat issue seriously was wrong. Sanjay Raut is fighting a fierce battle against all this. That’s why such threats are issued to him. The government should take note of this at the earliest.”

Shooters of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang killed Sidhu Moosewala on 29th May 2023. In July 2022, Lawrence Bishnoi revealed that Salman Khan was his next target. His gang had threatened the Bollywood actor and also performed a recce near his house. Now, Sanjay Raut has allegedly received threats from this gang. Police are further investigating this case.