Tuesday, April 25, 2023
HomeNews ReportsPakistani Hindus left homeless after the Jodhpur administration in Rajasthan bulldozes their homes, read...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Pakistani Hindus left homeless after the Jodhpur administration in Rajasthan bulldozes their homes, read details

Jodhpur administration has claimed that the homes by Hindu migrants from Pakistan were built on encroached land.

OpIndia Staff
Pakistani migrant Hindus
Pakistan Migrant Hindus homes razed down in Jodhpur by authorities in the name of anti-encroachment drive (Image: SS from viral video)
10

On April 24, hundreds of homes, most belonging to migrant Hindus from Pakistan, were razed down by the Jodhpur Development Authority. A video of the incident has been made to social media in which migrant Hindus can be heard expressing their anguish over the action taken by the authorities.

In the video, a woman appeared unconscious due to the stress of the action taken on their houses. The man recording the video said, “Look at her. She fainted. Look around. This is our India. We came to India. They are bulldozing our homes. We were facing atrocities in Pakistan, and we are now facing atrocities in India. Look around. We are dying here.” Meanwhile, another man could be heard asking for two-day time to vacate the premises. The heavy police force was present with the authorities. A bulldozer was seen in the video.

Authorities claimed Hindu migrants from Pakistan were encroaching govt land

As per news agency PTI, Jodhpur Development Authority launched an anti-encroachment drive and razed down around 200 structures, including homes of the migrant Hindus. On the other hand, Hindus alleged they bought the land from the land mafia by paying anywhere between Rs 70,000 to Rs 2 lakh.

During the drive, the migrants got agitated and allegedly pelted stones at the team that came to demolish the houses. The driver of the bulldozer and JDA personnel sustained minor injuries. Two complaints were filed in the matter.

A JDA official told the media that around 400 Bigha land was cleared of encroachment. It belonged to Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, and many structures were raised on the land without permission. When the residents alleged they owned the land, JDA authorities asked to present papers. The migrants could not produce any papers, after which the structures were razed down.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsjodhpur, jodhpur pakistani hindus, pakistani hindus
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
628,806FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com