On April 24, hundreds of homes, most belonging to migrant Hindus from Pakistan, were razed down by the Jodhpur Development Authority. A video of the incident has been made to social media in which migrant Hindus can be heard expressing their anguish over the action taken by the authorities.

Devastating news coming from our Jodhpur settlements for Hindus of Pakistan.

Jodhpur Development Authority & local police has bulldozed an entire colony of Hindus in Gangana, Jodhpur, today.

Thousands of Hindu women &children refugees living in extreme poverty rendered homeless. pic.twitter.com/SGvCQRQ4Js — Dr Omendra Ratnu (@satyanveshan) April 24, 2023

In the video, a woman appeared unconscious due to the stress of the action taken on their houses. The man recording the video said, “Look at her. She fainted. Look around. This is our India. We came to India. They are bulldozing our homes. We were facing atrocities in Pakistan, and we are now facing atrocities in India. Look around. We are dying here.” Meanwhile, another man could be heard asking for two-day time to vacate the premises. The heavy police force was present with the authorities. A bulldozer was seen in the video.

Authorities claimed Hindu migrants from Pakistan were encroaching govt land

As per news agency PTI, Jodhpur Development Authority launched an anti-encroachment drive and razed down around 200 structures, including homes of the migrant Hindus. On the other hand, Hindus alleged they bought the land from the land mafia by paying anywhere between Rs 70,000 to Rs 2 lakh.

During the drive, the migrants got agitated and allegedly pelted stones at the team that came to demolish the houses. The driver of the bulldozer and JDA personnel sustained minor injuries. Two complaints were filed in the matter.

A JDA official told the media that around 400 Bigha land was cleared of encroachment. It belonged to Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, and many structures were raised on the land without permission. When the residents alleged they owned the land, JDA authorities asked to present papers. The migrants could not produce any papers, after which the structures were razed down.