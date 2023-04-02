Sunday, April 2, 2023
Wanted criminal Rashid, accused of murdering Suresh Raina’s relative, killed in a UP Police encounter

According to senior Superintendent of Police Sanjiv Suman, Muzaffarnagar, the wanted criminal also identified by his other names 'Sipahiya' and ‘Chalta Firta’, who carried a cash reward of Rs 50,000 was killed in an encounter.

OpIndia Staff
Suresh Raina
Wanted criminal Rashid killed in UP Police encounter (Image via Zee News)
On Saturday, April 1, Rashid, who was one of the accused in murder of the relatives of cricketer Suresh Raina in 2020 was killed in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh in Shahpur. 

“Police is now scanning the records to gather information about his activities,” SSP Suman added.

Meanwhile, Budhana’s Deputy Superintendent of Police, Vinay Kumar Gautam, stated, “Rashid had fled to Moradabad and went to Muzaffarnagar to carry out his next crime. Despite being stopped, he opened fire and was murdered on Saturday in retaliatory firing. Shahpur SHO Bablu Singh also sustained a bullet injury and has been moved to a hospital. Rashid’s aide managed to flee.”

According to the police, Rashid was wanted in multiple murder and dacoity cases, including the triple murder case of Suresh Raina’s relatives in 2020.

On August 19, 2020, in Tharyal village of Pathankot district, the Chhaymar gang members had entered the house of Suresh Raina’s uncle Ashok Kumar while he was deep asleep at his home. The robbers attacked Kumar and his son named Kaushal during the robbery. While Ashok Kumar who was a government contractor died on the spot, his son Kaushal succumbed to his injuries on August 31, 2020.

After the incident, the then Chief Minister of Punjab formed an SIT under the leadership of IGP Border Range (Amritsar) to investigate the matter. In this case, the SIT also arrested three suspects on 15 September 2020. In July 2021, one Chajju Chaimar, the mastermind of the crime, was arrested by the police. In September 2022, the UP Police arrested Talib and Shahjan who had committed a robbery at Raina’s aunt’s house two years ago in Punjab’s Pathankot district. The two were also involved in murdering three persons including Raina’s uncle Ashok Kumar and his cousin.

suresh raina, suresh raina relative murder
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

