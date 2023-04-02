Sunday, April 2, 2023
Updated:

Varun Dhawan slammed for lifting and kissing American model Gigi Hadid, Dhawan defends it, Gigi calls it her ‘Bollywood moment’

Varun Dhawan along with other Bollywood celebrities was performing at the newly inaugurated NAMCC in Mumbai. Many Hollywood celebrities were also in attendance.

OpIndia Staff
Gigi and Varun during the latter's performance on stage.
Varun and Gigi during the former's stage performance. (Source: Hindustan Times)
7

Gigi Hadid, a supermodel, was one of several celebrities who attended the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) opening on Friday and Saturday, in Mumbai. Last evening, she attended a small concert organised inside the premises for the guests.

She was called up on the stage by Bollywood star Varun Dhawan. He held her hand as she ascended the short set of stairs. As she stood next to him, he picked her up and spun her before bringing her back to her feet. He then gave her a peck on the cheek. Amid resounding applause, Hadid then went off the stage.

However, Indian viewers did not appreciate the actor’s gesture and said that he could have done without it. One netizen questioned Varun’s actions while another hoped he asked for Gigi’s ‘consent.’

Source: Viral Bhayani’s Instagarm Account

A user called his behaviour ‘cheap and creepy.’ Another person observed that it seemed as though Gigi was his cousin. One noted that she is not a Bollywood actress who is familiar with the actor and it ‘didn’t look good.’

Source: Viral Bhayani’s Instagarm Account

Divyam Jain commented that Varun ‘should have known better.’ Someone wrote that this video is a prime example of ‘second-hand embarrassment.’ Another remarked that the kiss was unnecessary.

Source: Viral Bhayani’s Instagarm Account

A netizen stated that such incidents bring shame to our nation. One described it as ‘cheap harkat’ (action). Another even referred to it as ‘sexual harassment.’

Source: Viral Bhayani’s Instagarm Account

In response to criticism, Varun defended his conduct and said Gigi’s appearance on stage was pre-planned. He did not specify, although, whether the kiss was also a component of the plan or something he did on a whim.

Meanwhile, Hadid also shared a story on her Instagram account and called this little song and dance sequence her ‘Bollywood moment’.

Gigi Hadid’s Instagram story

The NMACC was founded to use costume, performing arts, and visual arts to present a sensory journey across India’s rich cultural history. It is located inside the Jio World Centre in Mumbai’s Bandra-Kurla Complex. A 2000-seat grand theatre, a 4-story art house, a pavilion, a museum-like convertible space of 52,627 square feet for art displays and exhibitions, and a studio theatre are all part of the infrastructure.

Along with Gigi Hadid, Zendaya and Tom Holland, other notable Hollywood stars included Law Roach, Penelope Cruz and Nick Jonas who attended its grand opening.

