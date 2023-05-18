An ancient Hanuman Temple in Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh has implemented a new policy that restricts entry for Muslim men and women. Additionally, a dress code has been established for both Hindu male and female devotees. The Shri Gilharaj Temple in Aligarh now prohibits individuals from entering while wearing short clothes or torn jeans.

The temple’s priest has issued guidelines emphasizing that Hindu devotees should not worship in the temple while wearing torn jeans or inappropriate attire. The purpose of these guidelines is to prevent any distractions caused by indecent clothing that may divert the attention of worshippers. Pamphlets have also been displayed outside the temple to inform people about these new guidelines.

The priest of the temple, Mahant Yogi Kaushalnath, announced that a decision has been made by the temple committee to prohibit non-Hindus from entering the temple for worship. He also said that this decision was prompted by an incident where a few Muslims reportedly entered the Trimbakeshwar temple in Nashik on 13th May 2023. According to him, the reason behind this decision is that Muslims do not visit the temple solely for the purpose of worship, and the investigating agency will determine the intentions behind such visits. He told that the intention behind banning Muslims from entering the temple in Aligarh is to prevent any similar incidents from occurring in the future.

Upon noticing the pamphlets outside the temple, the worshipers expressed their appreciation for the decision made by the temple’s priest. They believe that it is commendable to wear only appropriate attire during worship to ensure the devotee’s focus remains undisturbed.

The devotees further stated that they support the decision to prohibit the entry of Muslims, as they perceive no connection between Muslims and the temple. According to them, these individuals visit the temple solely with the intention of theft. Thus, they warmly welcomed the priest’s decision.

Situated near the Achal Talab in Aligarh, in the vicinity of Gandhi Park Police Station, lies this centuries-old sacred temple of Lord Hanuman. This historically significant temple reveres Lord Hanuman in the form of a squirrel. Devotees from various regions across the country travel to this temple to offer their prayers to the Hindu deity. It is widely believed that any wishes made by the devotees in this temple are granted, adding to its spiritual significance.