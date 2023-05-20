Saturday, May 20, 2023
Madhya Pradesh: Faizan Khan threatens to kill his Hindu girlfriend and her family for not converting to Islam

The accused, Mohammad Faizan Khan son of Farid Khan, and resident of Haroon Colony Khajrana, befriended a girl who lives in Nanda Nagar, in a coaching class and engaged in physical relations with her on the pretext of marriage.

Representational Picture (Source: The Leaflet)
Representational Image (Source: The Leaflet)
A new incident of love jihad has emerged from the Khajrana police station area in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. The accused, Mohammad Faizan Khan son of Farid Khan, and resident of Haroon Colony Khajrana, befriended a girl who lives in Nanda Nagar, in a coaching class and engaged in physical relations with her on the pretext of marriage.

Later, Faizan started pressurizing the girl to accept Islam and when she refused, he started fighting with her. Faizan warned her of dire repercussions and threatened to kill her, her brother, and her mother. The police have already registered a case under sections of rape and the MP Religious Freedom Act.

The victim stated in the complaint that she first met Mohammad Faizan Khan in coaching classes around four years ago. He befriended her, coaxed her to change her house and when she started living alone, he established sexual relations with her under the pretext of marriage.

The victim reported that he started pestering her to embrace Islam after a few days. On May 18, he told her to tell him straight away whether she is going to accept Islam or not. He beat her and threatened to kill her if she didn’t become a Muslim. He also made death threats against her mother and brother. Now, a case has been lodged and an investigation is underway.

Another instance in the city’s Lasudia neighbourhood has also come to light. Here, a man by the name of Shahadat Mansuri abducted and sexually assaulted a minor. The victim’s father filed a complaint against the accused at the police station as soon as he learned about the incident.

The girl charged that the culprit first seduced her and then forcibly had sex with her. The offender was then identified by the police and the stringent section of rape was invoked against him.

Searched termsLove Jihad Madhya Pradesh
