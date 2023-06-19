Canada: Posters celebrating Khalistani terrorist Talwinder Singh Parmar placed outside Hindu Temples ahead of separatist rally. What we know so far

On June 18 (local time), pro-Khalistani Twitter handle Sikh Narrative shared a video of different Hindu religious sites across Toronto, Canada where posters of Khalistani terrorist Talwinder Singh Parmar were placed. Parmar was involved in Air India Flight 182 bombing. Locations, where these posters were placed include outside of Bharat Mata Mandir, on the opposite side of Hindu Sabha Temple, on the opposite side of Krishna Temple, outside BAPS Temple and outside Ram Mandir. Sikh Narrative’s Twitter handle is withheld in India.

Source: Twitter

The poster had a photograph of Khalistani terrorist Talwinder Singh Parmar with information about the Khalistan Car Rally scheduled for June 25, 2024. At the bottom of the poster, it read, “Investigate India’s role in the 1985 Kanishka bombing”, insinuating that India was behind the Air India flight bombing and not Khalistani terrorists.

Posters of Khalistani terrorist Talwinder Singh Parmar, who bombed Air India Flight 182, were put up outside Hindu temples in Toronto. Khalistanis always have hatred towards Hindus, that's why thousands of Hindus were killed in Punjab, that`s why Hindu deities are abused. pic.twitter.com/1CZQ7k0wYO — PunFact (@pun_fact) June 19, 2023

Retired Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) correspondent and author of ‘Blood for Blood – Fifty Years of the Global Khalistan Project’ Terry Milewski, who earlier shared information on similar posters, wrote, “More Khalistani posters honouring the Air India bomber popped up, however briefly, outside Toronto’s Hindu temples. It seems it’s not enough to rally at the victims’ memorial, glorify their killer, and pretend he didn’t do it. Gotta be more provocative.”

More Khalistani posters honouring the Air India bomber popped up, however briefly, outside Toronto's Hindu temples. Seems it's not enough to rally at the victims' memorial, to glorify their killer and to pretend he didn't do it. Gotta be more provocative. https://t.co/q3ow1GuRzP — Terry Milewski (@CBCTerry) June 19, 2023

According to the poster, the car rally will be held on June 25, starting at 12.30 PM at The Great Punjab Business Centre at Malton in Toronto and ending at Air India 182 Memorial at Humber Bay Park West in the same city. It further demands, “Investigate India’s role in 1986 Kanishka bombing,” a terror attack carried out by the Khalistani terror group Babbar Khalsa.

On June 23, 1985, Air India Flight 182, which was travelling from Toronto to London with 329 passengers and crew, was blown in mid-air off the coast of Ireland. All of the lives on board were lost as a result of the blast. Sikh radicals were reportedly charged with the derailment of the flight, and one person was found guilty in 2003.

Canadian officials in Montreal found three suspicious items during a routine stop, which set off a chain of events. Afterwards, the goods were taken off the plane before proceeding to London. However, the aircraft exploded while it was airborne, about 45 minutes short of its intended destination, without any warning or distress calls being attempted.

Emergency rescue teams were dispatched to the spot when the plane vanished from radar screens, but no survivors were discovered. Later, 131 bodies were pulled from the sea by the former.

Officials at the airline initially believed that Sikh extremists had detonated a bomb on the Air India flight. Two months after the fatal occurrence, two accused were eventually arrested. Canadian police accused Talwinder Singh Parmar of orchestrating the attack. He was charged, but the case was later withdrawn. The Indian police killed him.

Inderjit Singh Reyat, the other culprit and a Sikh living in Vancouver, pled guilty to manslaughter in relation to the bombing. He received a five-year prison term in 2003. Notably, he had already been given a 10-year prison sentence for his part in the bombing of two baggage handlers at Japan’s Narita Airport on the same day as the Air India Flight 182 tragedy.

Although Ripudaman Singh Malik and Ajaib Singh Bagri, two further suspects, were apprehended in 2000, they were exonerated in 2005 owing to insufficient evidence. A Canadian commission was constituted in 2006 to look into the instance. The accident was caused by a “cascading series of errors,” according to the commission’s five-volume report published in 2010.

It emphasised precisely how Canadian intelligence and security organisations engaged in “turf wars” and failed to exchange critical information with one another, which resulted in the demise of so many innocents.

33 years after the horrific assault, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau paid respect to the 329 victims and called the atrocity the “single worst terrorist attack” in his nation’s history.