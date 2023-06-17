Saturday, June 17, 2023
HomeNews ReportsCanada: Posters of pro-Khalistan rally glorifying 1985 Air India bombing mastermind Talwinder Singh Parmar...
News Reports
Updated:

Canada: Posters of pro-Khalistan rally glorifying 1985 Air India bombing mastermind Talwinder Singh Parmar come up at multiple places

The poster also demanded an iInvestigate into "India's role in 1986 Kanishka bombing," a terror attack carried out by the Khalistani terror group Babbar Khalsa.

OpIndia Staff
Poster lauding 1985 Air India bombing mastermind Talwinder Parmar.
Poster glorifying 1985 Air India bombing mastermind Talwinder Parmar. (Source: India Today)
7

Posters of a pro-Khalistan rally extolling the mastermind of the 1985 Air India bombing were displayed at multiple locations in Canada. They referred to Talwinder Singh Parmar as a martyr and advertised a car rally, scheduled for June 25. Furthermore, they also sought an investigation into “India’s role in the 1985 Kanishka bombing.”

According to the poster, the car rally will be held on June 25, which will start at 12.30 PM at The Great Punjab Business Centre at Malton in Toronto, and will end at Air India 182 Memorial at Humber Bay Park West in the same city. It further demands, “Investigate India’s role in 1986 Kanishka bombing,” a terror attack carried out by the Khalistani terror group Babbar Khalsa.

Retired Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) correspondent and author of ‘Blood for Blood – Fifty Years of the Global Khalistan Project’ also posted about the same on Twitter and denounced the Khalistanis. He wrote, “Ensuring that their reputation stays at rock-bottom, Canadian Khalistanis again pick as their poster boy the psychopath who bombed Air India, Talwinder Parmar. He murdered 331 innocents for nothing. And a grotesque twist, he’ll be honoured at the memorial to his victims.”

He observed that the demand that Canada “investigate India’s role” in the attack was just another absurd attempt to defend the country’s “worst mass murderer” and remarked that “the rally is about spreading a lie.”

On June 23, 1985, Air India Flight 182, which was travelling from Toronto to London with 329 passengers and crew, was blown in mid-air off the coast of Ireland. All of the lives on board were lost as a result of the blast. Sikh radicals were reportedly charged with the derailment of the flight, and one person was found guilty in 2003.

Three suspicious items were found by Canadian officials in Montreal during a routine stop, which set off a chain of events. Afterwards, the goods were taken off of the plane before it proceeded to London. However, the aircraft exploded while it was airborne, about 45 minutes short of its intended destination without any warning or distress calls being attempted.

Emergency rescue teams were dispatched to the spot as soon as the plane vanished from radar screens, but no survivors were discovered. Later, 131 bodies were pulled from the sea by the former.

Officials at the airline initially believed that Sikh extremists had detonated a bomb on the Air India flight. Two months after the fatal occurrence, two accused were eventually arrested. Talwinder Singh Parmar was accused by Canadian police of orchestrating the attack. He was charged, but the case was later withdrawn. He was killed by the Indian police.

Inderjit Singh Reyat, the other culprit and a Sikh living in Vancouver, pled guilty to manslaughter in relation to the bombing. He received a five-year prison term in 2003. Notably, he had already been given a 10-year prison sentence for his part in the bombing of two baggage handlers at Japan’s Narita Airport on the same day as the Air India Flight 182 tragedy. 

Although Ripudaman Singh Malik and Ajaib Singh Bagri, two further suspects, were apprehended in 2000, they were exonerated in 2005 owing to insufficient evidence. A Canadian commission was constituted in 2006 to look into the instance. The accident was caused by a “cascading series of errors,” according to the commission’s five-volume report, which was published in 2010.

It emphasised precisely how Canadian intelligence and security organisations engaged in “turf wars” and failed to exchange critical information with one another which resulted in the demise of so many innocents.

33 years after the horrific assault, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau paid respect to the 329 victims and called the atrocity the “single worst terrorist attack” in the history of his nation.

Pro-Khalistan actions have been concentrated in Canada, and they have accelerated recently. A strict warning was issued to Canada by Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar after Khalistan supporters recently celebrated the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi at the hands of her two Sikh bodyguards Satwant Singh and Beant Singh, in Brampton. He warned that such events would be detrimental to bilateral relations.

Sikh separatists have regularly vandalised and desecrated temples, particularly in Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom as well as attacked and damaged Indian High Commissions there which earned very strong responses from the Indian government.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Wine jug of Jesus, Prophet Mohammad’s prayer mat, Leonardo Da Vinci’s original paintings: How scammer Monson cheated people in Kerala and was finally sentenced...

OpIndia Staff -

NSA Ajit Doval lauds Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, says India would not have been partitioned if he had been alive

OpIndia Staff -

Anti-India Islamist and leftist groups plan protests during PM Modi’s US visit, prepare “Modi Not Welcome,” “Save India from Hindu Supremacy” banners

OpIndia Staff -

West Bengal: BJP and TMC workers clash in Coochbehar ahead of Panchayat polls, convoy of Union Minister Nishith Pramanik attacked

OpIndia Staff -

WB Panchayat poll violence: Congress leader Ramzan Sheikh’s father murdered, party accuses TMC goons for the attack

OpIndia Staff -

As Delhi govt launches drive to scrap old vehicles, citizens accuse ‘scrapping mafia’ and officials of impounding cars without notice from private properties

OpIndia Staff -

A detailed review of Adipurush: 3 hours of uncouth dialogues, zero logic, copying Hollywood and cringe scenes

paurushgupta -

Nepal: Former Deputy PM, former Home Minister and 14 others sent to judicial custody in the scam of sending Nepalese citizens abroad as Bhutanese...

ANI -

AIMPLB says UCC not needed, nobody can alter Muslim laws, Maulana Tauqeer Raza warns the govt over demolition of illegal mazars

OpIndia Staff -

‘People who think they understand Ramayana are fools, they should understand it is Adipurush not Ramayana’ : Director Om Raut

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
638,649FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com