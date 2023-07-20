In a shocking incident that has come to light from Gurjar Kheda village in Nagaur, Rajasthan, a distressing video has emerged showing a younger brother mercilessly beating his elder brother before tying him to the back of a scooter and dragging him through the village. The incident, fueled by mutual rivalry, has left the entire community in shock and disbelief.

The CCTV footage from the village square captured the horrifying episode. The elder brother, identified as Manohar, son of Badri Ram Meghwal, was sitting in the square when his younger brother, Hansraj Meghwal, approached him for a conversation. What initially seemed like a verbal exchange soon escalated into a violent scuffle. Hansraj unleashed a brutal assault on his elder brother, knocking him to the ground without any sign of mercy.

Instead of ceasing the attack, Hansraj callously took things to an even more harrowing level. He secured a rope around Manohar’s body and tied him to the back of his scooter. In a display of unimaginable cruelty, Hansraj then drove the scooter at high speed, dragging his helpless elder brother along the village streets. Throughout the ordeal, Manohar remained defenceless and unable to escape his brother’s torment.

The entire incident was captured on the village’s CCTV camera, which later served as crucial evidence for the authorities. Upon learning about the viral video, the police swiftly registered a case and took immediate action. The accused younger brother, Hansraj, who is reportedly a government employee posted as the panchayat secretary in the village, was promptly arrested.

Initial investigations by the police pointed towards longstanding animosity between the two brothers as the motive behind this brutal act. However, a thorough investigation is underway to determine the exact cause and any underlying issues that might have contributed to this shocking act of violence.

The video of the incident has sent shockwaves through the community and has prompted discussions about the importance of resolving disputes amicably and avoiding such extreme measures. The police have assured the public that they will conduct a fair and transparent investigation to ensure justice is served.