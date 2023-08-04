Days after Islamists unleashed violence in the Nuh district of Haryana, the BJP-led State government cracked down on the illegal encroachments of over 200 rioters on Thursday (August 3).

While adopting Yogi Adityanath’s signature bulldozer system, the local administration in Tauru in Nuh bulldozed 250 houses of illegal immigrants. Reportedly, many of them were part of the recent rioting in the Mewat region.

The encroachments had cropped up on Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) land in the past 4 years and were mostly inhabited by illegal immigrants from Bangladesh.

The demolition drive was carried out on Thursday (August 3) by the Nuh district authorities in the presence of a heavy police force. Citing sources, The Tribune reported that the majority of the rioters lived in the shanties that were demolished.

The police identified the rioters and their houses using CCTV footage and videos on social media. A similar drive will also be carried out at Nalhar village, where Islamists attacked a Shobha yatra on July 31, 2023.

While speaking about the matter, SP (Nuh) Varun Singla stated, “Demolition was carried out by relevant agencies and we provided police support.” Officer on Special Duty to Additional Director General of Police Mamta Singh, Narender Birjaniya, added, “We have carried out demolitions and principally, these structures were illegal. You cannot have an illegal structure and use it to hamper law and order.”

Earlier, gau rakshak Bittu Bajrangi had demanded Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath-style bulldozer action against the miscreants. He opined that the miscreants involved in Nuh violence should be killed in an encounter.

“They killed our officers, they killed Ram bhakts. What was their fault? Should we not take Shri Ram’s name in this country? We had taken out a peaceful yatra, with our women and children,” he had said.

Nuh Shobha Yatra attack

On Monday (July 31), tensions gripped several parts of Haryana when stones were pelted at the Jalabhishek Shobha yatra in the Muslim-majority region of Mewat. The procession was taken out to mark the auspicious occasion of Shravan Somwar.

In several videos of the clashes, a mob charging in a hostile way at the yatris could be heard raising “Allahu Akbar” and indulging in riotous activities. 6 people have been killed so far.

To stop the spread of misinformation and rumours, internet services were suspended in the region. Following the violence at Nuh, VHP president, Alok Kumar issued a video statement urging the police and administration to quickly rescue the devotees stuck at several locations including Nuh temples, chowk, and near the police station. He stressed that the yatra is an annual affair and this year it was targeted in a pre-planned and organised attack.

Meanwhile, the Union government deployed 20 companies (about 2000 personnel) of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) to bring the law and order situation under control. It is worth noting that Haryana’s Mewat has been under the spotlight for the last few years for the increase in terror activities, cow smuggling, and forced conversions.