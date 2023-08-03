Bittu Bajrangi, present at Nuh Shobha Yatra, says some Hindus carried swords for worship, not violence, demands Yogi’s bulldozer action on Islamist rioters

On Monday, July 31st, Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s Jalabhishek Yatra was attacked by a Muslim mob in the Nuh region of Mewat, Haryana. It was however alleged that some of the Yatra participants were yielding swords. With limited visuals, this was used to whitewash the Islamist violence which was unleashed against thousands of Hindu devotees in Nuh. Now, Gau Rakshak Bittu Bajrangi who was present at the procession in an interview with AajTak said that the swords were for the purpose of worship.

“Like every year, we also planned the shobha yatra this year. The yatra was supposed to start in Nuh’s Nalhar Mahadev Mandir and proceed from there to other areas. We were joined by a number of women, children, and elderly persons from all across the district. We conducted kirtan and performed puja in the mandir. From there, there was only one way to get back. We had hardly proceeded about 500 metres when the cars began to leave when we noticed that the cars in front had been set on fire by miscreants,” Bittu Bajrangi said.

Bittu Bajrangi further said that there was a small mosque on the roadside where around 250 people were present. They carried firearms and opened fire. Moreover, Bajrangi said he was afraid for women and children in the yatra.

“We took a U-turn and chose to return to the temple when the other side started firing. We felt it to be safe for us. I was worried for the women and children, not for myself. We did not want an unfortunate tragedy like the one in Manipur to occur here. We were scared for our mothers,” Bittu Bajrangi said.

When asked why the Yatris were seen carrying weapons in the viral social media videos, Bittu Bajrangi stated that only a few people were carrying firearms and had licenses.

“There were a few persons with weapons, but they were all licenced. And the swords we carry are used in rituals, marriages, and puja; they are not meant to commit murder,” Bajrangi asserted.

On his viral ‘baap toh baap rahega’ video, Bajrangi claimed it was only a response to those who threatened him.

Gau Rakshak Bittu Bajrangi has demanded Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath-style bulldozer action against the miscreants. He opined that the miscreants involved in Nuh violence should be killed encounter.

“They killed our officers, they killed Ram bhakts. What was their fault? Should we not take Shri Ram’s name in this country? We had taken out a peaceful yatra, with our women and children.”

Nuh Shobha Yatra attack

On Monday, violence broke out in Haryana’s Nuh district during the ‘Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra,’ which was organized by Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal. The death toll from the clashes has now reached 6, including two personnel from the Haryana home guard. The deputy commissioner urged people to stay indoors, venture outside only for essential tasks, and disregard any circulating rumours.

Vehicles were burnt and stones pelted at the Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s Jalabhishek Yatra as Islamists unleashed violence against thousands of Hindus in the Muslim-dominated region of Nuh, Mewat in Haryana.