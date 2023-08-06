The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), currently investigating the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, has made several revelations about the role of Congress leader Jagdish Tytler’s role in its charge sheet. According to the agency’s findings, Congress leader Jagdish Tytler allegedly incited a mob to commit violence resulting in the death of Sikhs near Gurudwara Pul Bangash in Delhi.

The CBI chargesheet quoted a witness as saying that he saw the Congress leader getting out of his car and instigating the mob. The charge sheet says, “Tytler instigated the mob to kill Sikhs, as a result of which the mob set fire to Gurdwara Pul Bangash. On 1st November 1984, three members of the Sikh community were killed there.”

According to the witness, he saw the mob robbing his shop but decided to return as soon as possible. On his way back, he noticed a white Ambassador car on the main road near Gurdwara Pul Bangash. The accused Jagdish Tytler was coming out of this car. Allegedly, Jagdish Tytler instigated the mob to first target Sikhs and then engage in looting. After witnessing this horrifying scene, he hurriedly returned home and sought refuge in his neighbour’s house. There, he saw the charred bodies of Badal Singh and Guru Charan Singh, victims who had been burned using tires. Additionally, the mob had set Gurudwara Pul Bangash on fire.

The chargesheet mentions another witness who saw the mob carrying petrol canisters, swords and sticks. Jagdish Tytler, who was then a Member of Parliament, was also present in front of Gurudwara Pul Bangash. He said the Congress leader was instigating the mob to attack the Gurudwara.

“After seeing this, the passengers on the bus advised him to take off his turban and go back to his home. He quickly stopped an autorickshaw which was on its way to his house. He returned to his home”, says the charge sheet.

Citing the statement of another witness from an affidavit filed before the Justice Nanavati Commission of Inquiry in 2000, the charge sheet states that the witness has said that he saw a group of people standing near the TB Hospital gate (Delhi). Jagdish Tytler came in a car. Scolding the people gathered there, he said that his instructions have not been followed honestly.

The charge sheet adds, “Accused Jagdish Tytler also said that his position has been severely compromised in the eyes of central leaders. He has been looked down upon.” According to the affidavit, accused Jagdish Tytler told the people present there, “There have been nominal killings of Sikhs in my constituency. I had promised to kill Sikhs on a large scale and sought full security. You have cheated on me and disappointed me.”

During the investigation, sufficient evidence emerged that the accused Jagdish Tytler was part of the unlawful assembly that had gathered near Gurudwara Pul Bangash on 1st November 1984. The mob was instigated to kill the Sikhs. This resulted in the Gurudwara being set on fire by a mob and three people from the Sikh community were killed.

A Delhi court on Friday, 4th August 2023, granted anticipatory bail to Jagdish Tytler in the Pul Bangash murder case. Members of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) staged a protest outside the Rouse Avenue court on Saturday.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had booked Tytler under Indian Penal Code Sections 147 (rioting), 109 (abetment) read with 302 (murder) for inciting, instigating and provoking the mob of Congress workers. Tyler was issued a summons by the Delhi court on 26th July, 2023.

The probe agency had last month collected voice samples of Jagdish Tytler in connection with the violence in the Pul Bangash area. His name was mentioned in the Nanavati Commission report that probed the riots. However, Tytler has insisted that there is not a single piece of evidence against him.

Jagdish Tytler claimed, “What have I done? If there is evidence against me, I am ready to be hanged. It was not related to the 1984 riots case for which they wanted my voice sample, but it was some other case.” According to reports, his voice samples have been collected at the CBI’s forensic laboratory.

At least 3,000 people were killed in the riots during violent attacks on the Sikh community in the country following the controversial “Operation Blue Star” in 1984 and the assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards. Jagdish Tytler was given a clean chit by the Central Bureau of Investigation on three occasions, but the court had asked the agency to investigate the case further.