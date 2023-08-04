Saturday, August 5, 2023
Updated:

Delhi court grants anticipatory bail to 1984 anti-Sikh riot accused Jagdish Tytler

Jagdish Tytler was granted anticipatory bail on ₹1 lakh bail bond in the Pul Bangash killings of November 1, 1984.

OpIndia Staff
Delhi court grants anticipatory bail to 1984 anti-Sikh riot accused Jagdish Tyler
Jagdish Tytler, Rose Avenue Court, images via ANI and Live Law
On Friday (August 4), the Rose Avenue Court of Delhi granted anticipatory bail to Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in connection to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

The order was reserved by Special Judge Vikas Dhull on Wednesday (August 2). Jagdish Tytler was granted anticipatory bail on ₹1 lakh bail bond in the Pul Bangash killings of November 1, 1984. He is not allowed to leave India without permission or tamper with any evidence.

Three Sikhs, namely, Thakur Singh, Badal Singh and Guru Charan Singh were killed by a Congress-led mob, who had gathered at Pul Bangash Gurdwara in Azad Market on November 1, 1984 i.e. a day after the assassination of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had booked Tytler under Indian Penal Code Sections 147 (rioting), 109 (abetment) read with 302 (murder) for inciting, instigating and provoking the mob of Congress workers. Tyler was issued summons by the Delhi court on July 26 this year.

While speaking about the matter, BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, “I am disappointed and heartbroken to learn that a murderer like Jagdish Tytler was given bail by the court. This is hard to imagine. The CBI started an objective investigation against Tytler after coming to power. But, the court disregarded it completely.”

“A murderer whose hands are stained with blood, who held several powerful positions and was untouchable, is now put in the dock after all these years. But, the court gave him bail, outright…We will go to the High Court against the injustice of the lower court…We are not going to let it go away,” he added.

Sirsa also pointed out that Jagdish Tytler is being protected by the Gandhi family and warned that the Congress leader cannot escape the law forever.

Searched termsJagdish Tytler Pul Bangsha killings, Jagdish Tytler anticipatory bail 1984
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

