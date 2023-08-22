Following the occurrence of deplorable anti-Hindu Nuh violence on 31st July, TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee has been trying to shift the focus away from the dilapidated Law and Order situation in West Bengal. As part of a larger scheme of things, she recently sent her party’s new Rajya Sabha member Samirul Islam to Haryana’s Nuh district.

It was presented as an attempt to assuage the plight of local people especially the Muslim community who have been spending “sleepless nights” following the unbridled violence in Haryana’s Nuh.

TMC’s new Rajya Sabha pick Samirul Islam also chairs the West Bengal Migrant Workers’ Welfare Board. Regarding his visit, he claimed that he met with at least 100 people, including Muslim clerics, and migrant workers from various states. He also added that he visited multiple places in Nuh.

Islam asserted that he came to Nuh at the dictate of Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee who according to him is concerned about the plight of the local Muslim community living in distress and spending sleepless nights.

He said, “I came to Nuh following an instruction from our chief minister Mamata Banerjee, who is really concerned about the plight of the migrant labourers, especially Muslims, who are spending sleepless nights. The migrant community is still in a panic. Through me, they sent a request to the chief minister urging her to stand by them.”

Following his Nuh visit, he was directed to submit a detailed report to Mamata Banerjee shortly after his return from Delhi where he took the oath of Rajya Sabha on the 21st of August.

As per a report in Telegraph, a Trinamool representative argued that sending Samirul to Nuh was part of a larger strategy of Mamata Banerjee to send out a comforting message to the minority communities, who predominantly are considered as their vote bank.

The underlying message of these visits to riot-hit areas and presenting a superficial villain is to absolve, trivialise, and deflect the criminality of the incident so as to keep the flock of their voter base intact.

There are well-documented instances that highlight that prior to the so-called sporadic/reactionary occurrence of Nuh violence, several Islamist social media handles had hatched riot-like conspiracy weeks in advance of the said violent incident.

However, to suit a vote bank-friendly narrative, a completely sanitised version of the pandemonium is being peddled and the said visits to assuage the local Muslim community fall in that bracket and are seemingly aimed to alter the victim-perpetrator ground reality.

Nuh Shobhayatra attack

On 31st July, a mob of hundreds of Muslim rioters attacked Hindu devotees participating in the Brijmandal Jalabhishek Yatra in Nuh, Mewat of Haryana. At least six people were killed as a result of the riots.

During the investigation into the riots, OpIndia accessed over 25 FIRs and complaints that provided a clearer picture of what happened during the violence. Based on information available via FIRs, complaints and witnesses, the attack appeared pre-planned. OpIndia came across several videos posted two days before the Jalabhishek Yatra instigating Muslims against Hindus.

Muslims have claimed the riots happened because of Bajrang Dal activist and Gau Rakshak Monu Manesar. Old videos of Manesar were circulated to instigate Muslims saying he was going to Nuh that day. The video that was mostly circulated was from October 2022. Detailed reports can be checked here.

Furthermore, a cyber crime police station was attacked in Nuh. Police officials were injured. Home guards were killed. The rioters first shot one of the Bajrang Dal activists Abhishek, then his throat was slit and his head was crushed leading to his death.

Click here to read how it is gradually getting clear that the Nuh violence could have been another manufactured Islamist riot that initiated and was fueled through social media prior to the actual event.