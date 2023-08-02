On 31st July, a Muslim mob in Nuh of Mewat, Haryana, attacked thousands of Hindu devotees attending the Jalabhishek Yatra on Shravan Somvar. OpIndia accessed several FIRs registered in the case. In the FIR registered against rioters for the murder of Bajrang Dal activist Abhishek Rajput, it was revealed that Rajput was shot by the rioters first. Then one of the rioters attacked him with a sword, followed by other rioters hitting him with stones.

FIR was registered on the complaint of Mahesh, cousin of Abhishek, under Sections 148, 149, 307, 324, 302 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 25 of the Arms Act against Adil, Arsad, Azharuddin, Shakeel, Junaid, Jawed, Rahul, Ahmed, Shoaib, Langda, Altaf, Ameen and Inam. Most of the names match with the FIR registered on the Duty Magistrate Mukul Kathuria’s complaint detailing the temple attack.

Details of the FIR

In his complaint, Mahesh said 22-year-old Abhishek came to Nuh to participate in the religious procession Jalabhishek Braj Mandal Yatra Mewat Darsh from Panipal in a private bus. Around 3,000-4,000 devotees from different parts of Haryana in the Yatra. At around 1:30 PM, the administration stopped them when Yatra was supposed to leave the temple.

At around 5:30 PM, 800-900 rioters charged towards the temple in a planned manner while raising Allah-Hu-Akbar slogans. They started pelting bricks and stones at the devotees to kill them. They also opened fire at them.

Source: Haryana Police

Mahesh and his brother Abhishek were standing on one side when 8-10 rioters who were calling each other Adil, Arsad, Azharuddin, Shakeel, Junaid, Jawed, Rahul, Ahmed, Shoaib, Langda, Altaaf, Ameen and Inam etc, started shooting at them.

Junaid was wearing a white kurta and black check pants. Altaf was wearing a red shirt and blue lower. Ameen was wearing a white shirt and blue jeans. Inam was wearing a yellow kurta and a white pyjama. These four were shooting from the temple premises. All of them had illegal weapons and were asking each other to shoot whoever came in range.

One of the bullets hit his brother, and he fell into a pool of blood. One of the rioters, who was dark-skinned, had a sword in his hand. He attacked his brother with the sword and slit his throat. Mahesh mentioned if he sees the person who attacked Abhishek with the sword, he will recognise him.

Mahesh had to leave Abhishek and save himself. He hid in a tent. The rioters hit Abhishek with stones as well. When the police reached the temple premises, they ran away while shooting towards the temple.

Police helped Mahesh to take Abhishek to Nalhad Medical College for treatment. However, he was declared brought dead by the doctors. After rescuing the devotees, police took them to Police Line Nuh. Mahesh could file a complaint only after things came under control.

