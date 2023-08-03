Friday, August 4, 2023
Updated:

Rajasthan: Charred remains of a missing minor girl found burning in a brick kiln in Bhilwara, police suspect rape and murder

The police suspect that the girl was gang-raped before being charred to death. Three persons who were apprehended there have been arrested and are currently being interrogated.

OpIndia Staff
Bhilwara: Charred remains of minor girl found in brick kiln
Charred body of a minor girl found burning in a brick kiln in Bhilwara, police suspect gang rape (Image via IndiaTV)
In the Bhilwara district of Rajasthan, remains of a minor girl’s burned body had been found on Thursday, August 3rd in a brick kiln. The horrific incident has caused immense outrage and has sent shockwaves across the state. The police suspect that the girl was gang raped.

The girl’s body was discovered early this morning, which led to the discovery of the crime. According to reports, a 14-year-old girl from Narsinghpura village in the Girdiya Panchayat region of the Shahpura district went to graze goats on Wednesday along with her mother. The girl somehow was separated from her mother and could not be found.

The deceased girl’s family and the locals spread out to look for her when she didn’t arrive home till the evening. The family and the villagers rushed to the police to file a missing person report after they were unable to locate the girl, however, the police did not file a case, as per reports.

The girl’s bones were also discovered in a brick kiln in a field next to her home on Thursday morning after the locals searched for her again. The girl’s hand, silver anklet (some reports say bangle), and shoes were found burning in the brick kiln.

The police suspect that the girl was gang-raped before being charred to death. Three persons who were apprehended there have been arrested and are currently being interrogated.

At the scene, hundreds of irate people protested, calling for justice and prompt arrests. They claimed that the police requested her ID and birth certificate after responding tardily to their complaint about the girl going missing on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Senior BJP leader and President of Rajasthan Gurjar Mahasabha Kalu Lal Gurjar, Deputy District Chief Shankar Lal Gurjar also arrived at the spot.

BJP youth leader Vikram Goud to Twitter to slam the Congress government over its failure in ensuring women’s safety in the state, “Tragic! In Rajasthan, a minor girl was brutally raped and thrown in a brick kiln. Locals recovered her burnt body. Women’s safety in Rajasthan under Congress rule has become a joke,” Goud tweeted.

Meanwhile, Bhilwara Police informed that teams have been formed to arrest the accused persons.

