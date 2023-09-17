Sunday, September 17, 2023
Updated:

Chhattisgarh: Youth beaten to death by ‘friends’ including Tasavvur and Faizal for raising ‘Hindustan Zindabad’ slogan after watching Gadar 2

When Malkit Singh chanted 'Hindustan Zindabad' Slogan After Watching Gadar 2 on his phone, his 'friends' standing nearby thought he was teasing them and beat him to death

OpIndia Staff
Tasavvur and Faisal killed Malkit Singh in Chhattisgarh for raising Hindustan Zindabad slogan
After watching Gadar 2, Malkit Singh raised Hindustan Zindabad slogan. Tasavvur, Faisal and others thought he was teasing them. They beaten Malkit to death. (Image: Aaj Tak/Zee)
1

On 15th September, a 30-year-old young man identified as Malkit Singh alias Veeru was allegedly beaten to death by four of his friends, including Tasavvur and Faizal, for raising the ‘Hindustan Zindabad’ slogan after watching Sunny Deol starrer film Gadar 2 on his mobile phone. He was beaten so severely that he succumbed to his injuries. Police arrested four accused, all of them were friends with the victim.

As per reports, Malkit watched the blockbuster film Gadar 2 on his mobile phone with a friend and raised the slogan ‘Hindustan Zindabad’ after watching it. The “friends” from another community who were standing nearby allegedly thought he was doing it to tease them. Reports suggest the accused were drunk when the incident happened.

They thrashed him and beat him up brutally while his friend, who was also watching the film, was made to sit on his knees at knife point. He was rushed to the local hospital and was referred to Ramakrishna Care Hospital in Raipur. However, he succumbed to death due to his injuries. Malkit was the son of the head of Khurshipar Gurudwara Kulwant Singh Khursipar.

The police arrested four people, including Tasavvur, Faizal, Tarun Nishad and Shubham Lahare. One of the accused is still absconding.

As soon as the family of the victim and other members of the Sikh community in the area learned about the incident, they reached the Khurshipar police station to file a complaint. They also blocked the National Highway to protest against the incident and demanded compensation of Rs 50 lakh and a government job for Malkit’s wife.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Vijay Baghel and Prem Prakash Pandey also reached the police station. They accused the police of working under pressure.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

