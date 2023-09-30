A shocking incident of rape has come to light in the national capital where a tailor’s 19-year-old son named Ibran sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl in Mayur Vihar police station area of East Delhi. The horrific episode took place in the afternoon on 27th September. The minor is undergoing treatment in Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital.

The perpetrator fled the crime scene and was captured from Khora in Uttar Pradesh. A case under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was lodged against him.

The victim narrated her ordeal in the police complaint and stated that when she returned home from school on the fateful day, their tailor’s son called on her mother’s phone to tell that their clothes had been stitched and ready to be collected. After that, her mother instructed her to go to the tailor’s shop to collect the clothes, asking also to take her younger sister along. However, as the younger sister was not ready to go, the girl went alone to pick up the clothes.

Accused Ibran and his father were sitting in a room, and Ibran told her that their outfits were in another room. He took her to that room, and there he forced himself on her. After that, she managed to save her life and fled from the place. She informed her parents about the entire occurrence once she returned to her residence and cried.

Afterwards, the family members reported the instance to the police. The little girl revealed that the offender used to keep a malicious eye on her and showed her dirty videos many times, but she didn’t inform her family as she was scared.

The girl was then taken to the Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital, and the hospital staff alerted the Mayur Vihar police station of the sexual violation involving the little girl. According to an official, her father who was also at the hospital said that a man who lives in the same hamlet raped the minor.

The police immediately launched a search and caught Ibram Khora in UP. The culprit, according to police, runs a tailor shop and further inquiry is underway.

Notably, a gut-wrenching case of rape of another 12-year-old surfaced in Madhya Prdaesh’s Ujjain recently. The minor was found in a semi-nude condition and bleeding on the road. Shamefully, no one came to her rescue except a temple priest identified as Rahul Sharma who gave her clothes and called the police.