A dreadful case of rape of a minor has come to the fore from the city of Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh. The 12-year-old girl was found in a semi-nude condition bleeding on the street. The police confirmed the incident and said that her medical examination confirmed that she had been raped.

“The girl probably hails from Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, but her identity is yet to be established as she is unable to tell her name and address to the police properly,” one of the officials was quoted as saying.

“A girl, aged around 12 years, was found bleeding on a street located under the Mahakal police station area in Ujjain on Monday. She was taken to a hospital, where her initial medical examination confirmed that she had been raped,” Superintendent of Police (SP) Sachin Sharma said.

He added that the girl neither has an identity card nor is she able to tell her name and address accurately. A case has been registered at the Mahakal police station, and an investigation into the incident is underway.

As per the media reports, the girl was discovered by the police near Dandi Ashram on the Badnagar road. Injuries on her private parts could be visibly seen. Her clothes were stained, and she was scared when found by the police.

The police immediately shifted her to the local hospital and later she was taken to a hospital in Indore. The girl also told the police officers that her mother had been raped and assaulted. However, no details of her mother or family have been recovered yet.

The Police also examined the CCTV footage established in the area to learn that the girl was roaming the streets with injuries on her private parts and seeking help. The girl is said to have walked for 8 kilometres on the Sanwrakheda Marg, Tirupati Dreams, Haatkeshwar Vihar Colony, and Chintamani Bridge area of the city.

Reports mention that the police examined the CCTV footage of the last 72 hours and saw one auto driver talking to the girl. The driver has now been detained by the police and is being interrogated.

One of the old persons could also be seen talking to the girl who was in a semi-nude condition in the CCTV footage. The girl told the man that some people were following her and moved ahead.

The girl belongs to Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, and says that her mother has also been raped and assaulted. The Police have filed a case and are investigating as to why the girl and her mother had come to Ujjain and why were they being followed.