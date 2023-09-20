Indian World Forum has issued a statement condemning the pro-Khalistan elements flourishing in Canada and asked the government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to undertake measures to curb anti-Indian activities on its soil.

It read, “Indian World Forum strongly condemns the disgruntled activities by unlawful organizations including Sikhs for Justice for stalking and purporting violence on the Indian diaspora in Canada.” It mentioned that all members of the Indian diaspora, whether they are Christians, Hindus, Muslims, or Sikhs contribute significantly to the advancement of Canadian society on the economic and social fronts.

It highlighted the regular desecration and attacks on Hindu temples as well as the serious threats to the lives of Indian diplomats due to the violence inflicted by the Sikh separatists. “Repeatedly Indian diaspora and their places of worship have been targeted there. The harmful activities of such organizations including numerous attempts to target the Indian diplomatic missions and its personnel in Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom and the United States of America is a matter of great for the Indian diaspora.”

The organisation asked the Canadian Government “to consider and act seriously on nefarious elements including Arshdeep Singh Dhalla and Gurpatwant Singh Pannun (both designated terrorists by India) from using its soil against mankind and heinous activities.”

The press release further added, “Any attempt to cause danger to the Indian diaspora and their investments in Canada will violate the sanctity of the UN Charter and its conventions. In India we warmly host our Canadian brethren and our culture ensures the well-being of the Canadian Diaspora in India.”

The notification was undersigned by Puneet Singh who is the president of the Indian World Forum.

The tension between Canada and India escalated particularly after the G20 summit when Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his serious grievances to his Canadian counterpart on the sidelines of the summit where the former pointed out the use of Canadian soil for anti-India and Hinduphobic activities by Sikh radicals.

India has repeatedly asked Canada to take action against the growing anti-India activities in the country, however, has only received a very underwhelming response from the other side.

On the other hand, the Canadian government blamed India based on ‘strong allegations’ for the murder of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar and expelled a top Indian diplomat. India then summoned Cameron MacKay, Canada’s High Commissioner to India and threw out a senior Canadian diplomat in response to the country’s hostile behaviour and political support to anti-India elements.

Furthermore, India’s Ministry of External Affairs issued an advisory for Indian nationals and students in Canada and advised them to exercise caution citing the surge in anti-India activities and politically-endorsed hate crimes.

Travel advice is also included in the MEA’s guidance which cautions Indian citizens from booking flights to Canada. The Ministry has recommended Indian nationals not to travel to violent areas emphasising the threats and attacks against Indian diplomats and patriotic Indians.

The government of Canada has shied away from taking stern action against the Khalistani extremists in its country and catered to vote bank politics despite frequent objections from India which have resulted in the souring of diplomatic relationships between the two countries.