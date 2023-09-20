In the wake of deteriorating ties with Justin Trudeau-led Canada, India’s Ministry of External Affairs issued an advisory for Indian Nationals and Indian Students in Canada. In the advisory, the Indian government has urged Indian nationals to exercise caution citing the surge in anti-India activities and politically-endorsed hate crimes.

India issues advisory for Indian nationals and students in Canada



​"In view of growing anti-India activities and politically-condoned hate crimes and criminal violence in Canada, all Indian nationals there and those contemplating travel are urged to exercise utmost caution.… pic.twitter.com/G6cmhSuGfb — ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2023

The advisory states, “In view of growing anti-India activities and politically-condoned hate crimes and criminal violence in Canada, all Indian nationals there and those contemplating travel are urged to exercise utmost caution.”

Advisory for Indian Nationals and Indian Students in Canada:https://t.co/zboZDH83iw pic.twitter.com/7YjzKbZBIK — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) September 20, 2023

The MEA’s advisory also includes travel recommendations, urging Indian nationals to consider their plans to travel to Canada.

Highlighting the threats and attacks on Indian diplomats and patriotic Indians, the Ministry has advised Indian nationals not to travel in violence-prone.

The statement added, “Recently, threats have particularly targeted Indian diplomats and sections of the Indian community who oppose the anti-India agenda. Indian nationals are therefore advised to avoid travelling to regions and potential venues in Canada that have seen such incidents.”

However, the advisory has added that it will remain in touch with Canadian authorities to ensure the safety and well being of Indian nationals in Canada.

It adds, “Our High Commission/Consulates General will continue to be in contact with the Canadian authorities to ensure the safety and well being of the Indian community in Canada.”

In the wake of deteriorating security environment, the Ministry has urged Indian nationals and students to register with India’s High Commission in Ottawa or other consulates including those in Toronto and Vancouver. The advisory has also included the website link for the MADAD portal.

It further states that given the deteriorating security environment in Canada, Indian students in particular are advised to exercise extreme caution and remain vigilant.

It further said, “Indian nationals and students from India in Canada must also register with the High Commission of India in Ottawa or Consulates General of India in Toronto and Vancouver through their respective websites or the MADAD portal madad.gov.in. Registration would enable the High Commission and the Consulates General to better connect with Indian citizens in Canada in the event of any emergency or untoward incident.”