Tuesday, September 19, 2023
India summons Canadian High Commissioner after Justin Trudeau’s diplomatic fiasco, expels Canadian diplomat

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi shared on X, "The High Commissioner of Canada was summoned today and informed about India's decision to expel a senior Canadian diplomat based in India. The Concerned diplomat has been asked to leave India in the next five days."

OpIndia Staff
India expels Canadian diplomat
Dr S Jaishankar (L), Justin Trudeau (R)
India has summoned Canada’s High Commissioner to India Cameron MacKay after Canadian PM Justin Trudeau blamed India for the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Canada had earlier blamed India for terrorist Nijjar’s killing and had expelled a top Indian diplomat.

Cameron MacKay was seen leaving the MEA headquarters in Delhi after a discussion.

India has also expelled a senior Canadian diplomat in response to Canada’s hostile behavior towards India, and open support to anti-India terrorists. MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi shared on X, “The High Commissioner of Canada was summoned today and informed about India’s decision to expel a senior Canadian diplomat based in India. The Concerned diplomat has been asked to leave India in the next five days.”

However, India’s Ministry of External Affairs had earlier rejected Canada’s allegations in a strongly worded statement.

The statement read, “We have seen and rejected the statement of the Canadian Prime Minister in their Parliament, as also the statement by their Foreign Minister. Allegations of the Government of India’s involvement in any act of violence in Canada are absurd and motivated.” The detailed statement can be read here.

