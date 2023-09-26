In a shocking incident from Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur, a woman bit the private parts of her friend’s boyfriend for refusing her sexual advances. The incident occurred in Kanpur’s Chaubepur area.

According to reports, on Sunday, 24 September, the man, who was married, went to have sex with his girlfriend at her house. The girlfriend, who was also married to another man, invited a friend of her’s to join them. The man did not know about this.

When the friend arrived, the couple was in a compromised position. A report by Navbharat Times claims that the friend began to forcefully make sexual advances towards the man. When he refused, she bit his private parts.

A report by News9Live claims that both, the girlfriend and her friend, forced the man to have sex with them. The Free Press Journal and Zee News reported that the girlfriend bit the private parts of her boyfriend for refusing to have sex with her friend.

Upon hearing his screams, residents rushed to the house. The man, reportedly bleeding profusely, managed to escape and was admitted to Chaubeypur CHC from where he was referred to a medical facility in Kanpur.

The man’s wife made a complaint to the police. Meanwhile, his girlfriend was reportedly living separately from her husband. Embarrassed by the fiasco, the man has refused to file any complaint in the matter.