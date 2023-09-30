Saturday, September 30, 2023
HomeNews ReportsLondon: Sikh restaurant owner’s car shot at and vandalised months after he spoke against...
CrimeNews ReportsWorld
Updated:

London: Sikh restaurant owner’s car shot at and vandalised months after he spoke against Khalistanis, had received death and rape threats but no action from UK Police

Notably, the family was forced to live in hiding after they were getting repeated death and rape threats against family members for speaking against Khalistani extremism earlier this year. 

OpIndia Staff
Sikh restaurant owner's car shot at in London, had spoken against Khalistanis earlier this year
Sikh restaurant owner's car shot at in London, had spoken against Khalistanis earlier this year (Image Source - Charlotte Littlewood's X handle and OpIndia archieve)
5

The act of open support for Khalistani terrorists and extremists by the Canadian authorities and their like-minded political outfits in the West has emboldened Khalistanis in the United Kingdom as well. Evidently, on Saturday (30 September), unknown assailants allegedly fired shots at the car of Sikh restaurant owner, Harman Singh Kapoor, who had spoken against the Khalistan issue earlier this year. 

As per the information received, the assailants seemingly Khalistanis had also vandalised parts of his properties in what seems to be two attacks within the span of a few hours against the family.  

According to a UK-based Journalist and Researcher Charlotte Littlewood, the attack on Harman Singh Kapoor’s family is still ongoing and police have not provided them any kind of security cover or protection from Khalistani elements despite looming threats against them. 

As per Littlewood, the family was in anticipation of police personnel hours after some unknown assailants, believed to be Khalistani extremists, fired shots at their vehicle in London. She emphasised that the Canada row has virtually emboldened the Khalistani extremists and it is feared that more such attacks could be seen in the near future. 

She also questioned the UK Police for reportedly removing their panic alarm. 

Earlier in the day, she had highlighted that Harman’s car was attacked by some unknown miscreants and covered in red paint. 

Notably, the family was forced to live in hiding after they were getting repeated death and rape threats against family members for speaking against Khalistani extremism, earlier this year. 

It is being said that despite the fact that the family was receiving rape and death threats on a constant basis, the responsible authority decided to remove their panic alarms. 

Apparently, today’s attack comes within days after the panic alarm was removed.  Following the attack on their property, Harman’s family asserted that they would feel safer living in India as they felt that the establishment in the UK didn’t care for them. 

Drawing attention to these attacks on Harman’s family, Littlewood asked, “Within days of the removal of the alarm, their property is targeted. They have so little trust now in policing and government they feel that the Khalistani extremists have a way of knowing their alarm system has been removed. Why?”  

Claiming that this ‘was more of an Indian problem’, the security agencies in the UK have responded slowly to such attacks and at times have even indulged in victim blaming,  insinuating that the family brought this on themselves. 

Meanwhile, earlier in May 2023, OpIndia had highlighted how Harman Singh Kapoor, a Sikh restaurant owner in London, and his family had become the target of persistent threats since the time they uploaded a video about the Khalistan movement on social media.

The Khalistanis targeted his family despite several police guarantees of safety and specialised safety procedures. The family had been the target of three attacks and felt unsafe in London. Just days after the Khalistanis vandalised the Indian High Commission in London, pro-Khalistan supporters attacked Harman’s restaurant named ‘Rangrez, the Taste of Punjab’.

Afterward, Harman released a video that garnered two million views in just two days, which prompted threatening phone calls, online harassment, and social media trolls to target him and his family. Kapoor stated that the threats began after he posted a video on TikTok, in which he said, “This Khalistan movement started a while back and then it died down. Today again, a section of people who are settled in Canada, England, and Australia want Khalistan but those in India don’t want it. Those who need Khalistan should go back to India and ask for it.”

Harman said that after the video, he started getting death threats and that people started attacking his restaurant. He was threatened with death if he didn’t take down the video, shout pro-Khalistan, and burn the Indian flag.

The restaurant located in Hammersmith, West London, was also vandalised by the Khalistani elements in March in reaction to the video. Several men in masks and hoods had arrived at the restaurant, banged on the doors and asked those inside to come out and face them.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

3 persons from areas outside Scotland disrupted planned interaction with Indian diplomats, bigger incident prevented:  Indian High Commission in London

OpIndia Staff -

Bangladesh: ‘Celebrities’ push and punch each other over umpiring decision during ‘friendly’ Cricket League match: Video goes viral

OpIndia Staff -

“Why prayer room for one community? You have got places to worship, go there,” Gauhati HC to petitioner seeking prayer room for Muslims at...

OpIndia Staff -

Tamil Nadu police register FIR against Firstpost columnist Abhijit Majumder over opinion piece on Udhayanidhi Stalin’s anti-Hindu remark: What happened

OpIndia Staff -

Will be back next year to review the success of the Aspirational Blocks Programme: PM Modi launches week-long ‘Sankalp Saptaah’ at Bharat Mandapam

OpIndia Staff -

Reserve Bank of India extends deadline for depositing Rs 2000 notes to October 7; reiterates that it would continue to remain a legal tender

OpIndia Staff -

Sharukh Saifi set the coach on fire with the intention to kill people: NIA files chargesheet in Kerala train arson case, invokes UAPA, IPC...

OpIndia Staff -

MP: Hindus protest against Hinduphobic cartoon by TOI cartoonist blaming cow-worshipping Hindus in Ujjain rape case, burn newspaper copies

OpIndia Staff -

Jaipur: Riots break out in Subhash Chowk after one Iqbal died in a road rage incident, tensions prevail as counter-protests erupt

OpIndia Staff -

‘Women with lipstick and bob-cut hair will reach Parliament’: RJD’s Abdul Bari Siddiqui makes sexist remark on women’s reservation, BJP reacts

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
657,807FollowersFollow
29,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com