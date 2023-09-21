A case of love jihad has come to light from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh where a guy reached Mohanlalganj police station and informed that his minor sister had run away with a Muslim individual. She has been missing since 17 September. The police have registered a case on his complaint and started an investigation. They are also looking for the accused who is a resident of Barabanki and had come to the state’s capital to visit a relative.

The two became friends because the houses were close to each other. The family members are concerned because their daughter has not been located in spite of their efforts to find her. The name of the culprit as well as books related to Islam were recovered from her bag.

The complainant charged that the perpetrator befriended his sister by introducing himself as Aman and claiming to be a Hindu. He used to wear Kalawa (sacred Hindu thread) on his wrist and put Tilak (auspicious Hindu mark) on his forehead. Their bond intensified after a few days and a romantic relationship developed between them after which she learned about his real identity. She was shocked but continued her affair with him.

The offender then started turning her against the Hindu religion. He would tell her to remove pictures of Hindu deities from her house and later pressurised her to wear the hijab and offer namaz. He stated that he would only marry her if she followed Islam. He also threatened to kill anyone who got in the way.

The minor was seduced by his words and did wuzu (partial ablution) along with namaz at her place covertly. She would also send a video of the same to persuade him because she was compelled by him. According to the complainant, they were unaware of these developments for the first few days. However, as time went on, they noticed a significant change in her behaviours.

She never left her room unlocked and they were startled to find Islamic books and the hijab when they searched it after which the young girl told them everything. She was completely snared by him and talked about strange things as well as that she had been doing namaz for the last 40 days.

The brother mentioned that he once reprimanded his sibling for offering namaz and she promised not to do it again. He expressed that she has not even travelled from Mohanlalganj to Lucknow and now she has left the city.

She fled with him despite their attempts to explain things to her and make her understand them. She is not picking up her phone or talking to anyone. A case has been filed, per Deputy Commissioner of Police South Zone Vineet Jaiswal and the hunt for the offender is on. The location of the couple was revealed on the basis of electronic evidence. The accused was discovered to be in Kolkatta while the minor was in a different area.

Authorities have assembled a squad to rescue her. The perpetrator spoke with the police and alleged that he refused after the girl forced him to escape with her after she was caught performing namaz. The cops are trying to reach the offender. Meanwhile, her family is in a depressed state and crying over the alarming occurrence.