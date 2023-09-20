On Wednesday, September 20, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) issued a list of wanted gangsters who have been accused in the terror-gangster nexus case registered by the probe agency in August last year. The list features dreaded gangsters including those known for supporting the Khalistan propaganda and are based in Canada. Among the gang leaders and criminals listed by the NIA, gangsters Goldy Brar, Arshdeep Singh Gill and Lakhbir Singh Landa are known for supporting pro-Khalistan terrorists.

Taking to X, the probe agency released the pictures of 43 accused gang leaders and criminals in the case numbers RC-38/2022/NIA/DLI and RC-39/2022/NIA/DLI registered in August last year. The accused persons have been involved in killings, extortion, and running and promoting crime syndicates. The NIA had alleged that the accused persons were allegedly involved in conspiring to carry out terror attacks in Delhi and were obtaining funds for the same through smuggling of weapons.

In its post, the NIA included pictures of Lawrence Bishnoi, Jasdeep Singh, Kala Jatheri alias Sandeep, Virender Pratap alias Kala Rana, and Joginder Singh, as well as their full names. It underlined that many of these gangsters are based in Canada.

Persons shown in photos below are accused in the NIA Cases RC-38/2022/NIA/DLI or RC-39/2022/NIA/DLI.

If you has any information about properties/assets/ business owned by them in their name or in name of their associates, friends & relatives, please WhatsApp DM @ +91 7290009373. pic.twitter.com/tkgicw4ouo — NIA India (@NIA_India) September 20, 2023

The NIA also asked for information on the properties/assets/businesses they owned in their own names or in the names of associates, acquaintances, and relatives. It has also requested details regarding their business partners, workers, employees, and collection agents.

“Persons shown in the photos below are accused in the NIA Cases RC-38/2022/NIA/DLI or RC-39/2022/NIA/DLI. If you have any information about properties/assets/ business owned by them in their name or in the name of their associates, friends & relatives, please WhatsApp DM @ +91 7290009373,” the NIA posted on X.

The full list of 43 names released by NIA is given below:

Lawrence Bishnoi Jasdeep Singh Kala Jatheri aliasSandeep 4.Virender Pratap alias Kala Rana Joginder Singh Rajesh Kumar alias Raju Mota Raj Kumaralias Raju Basodi Anil Chippi Mohammad Shahbaz Goldy Brar Ansari Sachin Thapan Bishnoi Anmol Bishnoi Vikramjit Singh alias Vikram Brar Darman Singh alias Darmaniot Kahlon Arshdeep Singh Gill Surender Singh aliasChiku Dalip Kumar aliasBhola Parveen Wadhwa aliasPrince Yudhveer Singh Vikas Singh Lakhbir Singh alias Landa Gaurav Patyal alias Saurav Thakur Sukhpreet Singh aliasBudda Amit Dagar Kaushal Choudhary Asif Khan Naveen Dabas alias Naveen Bali Chhotu Ram alias Bhat Jagseer Singh alias Jagga Sunil Balvan alias Tillu Tajpuria Bhupinder Singh aliasBhupi Rana Sandeep alias Bandar Sukhdool Singh Gurpinder Singh Neerai alias Pandit Daler Singh Dinesh Sharma Manprit Singh Peeta Hariom alias Titu Harpreet Lakhveer Singh Irfan alias Chhenu Pehalwan Sunny Dagar

The NIA’s move comes after hostilities between India and Canada rose after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recently accused the Indian government of being involved in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. On June 18, Nijjar, a designated terrorist in India, was killed outside a Gurdwara in a parking lot in Canada’s Surrey, British Columbia.

The controversy around Nijjar’s murder recently erupted after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on September 18 accused India of killing the Khalistani terrorist on Canadian soil. Without providing any proof, Trudeau claimed that Canada is pursuing “credible information” about Indian agents being involved in Nijjar’s killing. After the bizarre statement by Trudeau, Canada expelled one Indian diplomat over it, the Indian government rejected all of Canada’s allegations. In a swift response, the Ministry of External Affairs stated that any allegation of India’s involvement in Nijjar’s killing is ‘absurd and motivated’.