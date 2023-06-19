On June 18 (local time), Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar was shot dead in Surrey, Canada. He was a wanted terrorist by the Indian Government. Nijjar was the head of Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara Sahib. He was shot dead by two unidentified assailants within the Gurdwara premises. 46-year-old Nijjar hailed from the village Bhar Singhpura of Jalandhar. Four days ago, Khalistani terrorist Avtar Khanda mysteriously died in a UK Hospital.

His name was added to the list of designated terrorists recently by the Indian Government. In 2022, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) declared a Rs 10 lakh reward on Nijjar after his name appeared in a conspiracy to kill a Hindu priest in Jalandhar, Punjab.

Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) was behind the conspiracy to kill the Hindu priest. Nijaar was the chief of the Khalistani terrorist organization KTF. Apart from his activities in KTF, Nijjar was also linked to the Khalistani terrorist organization Sikhs For Justice. He reportedly went to Australia for a ‘Referendum’ voting recently. NIA also booked him in a conspiracy to commit terrorist activities against India.

In its investigation against Nijjar, NIA found that he had made incriminating remarks, published objectionable content and shared media, including photos and videos on social media, with an aim to create tension in India.

As per NIA’s document on Najjar, “The incriminating evidence thus gathered substantiates that he is involved in exhorting seditionary and insurrectionary imputations and also attempting to create disharmony among different communities in India.”

In 2018, a list of wanted criminals was handed over by then-Chief Minister of Punjab, Captain Amarinder Singh, to Canada PM Justin Trudeau. Nijjar’s name was included in the list.

In 2020, the Punjab Government seized 11 kanal and 13.5 marlas of land belonging to Nijjar in his native village.

Last week in the UK, Khalistani terrorist Avtar Singh Khanda, chief of the banned Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF), died in a hospital on Thursday. It is suspected that the main handler of Khalistani separatist Amritpal Singh was poisoned. However, some media reports say that he was suffering from blood cancer.