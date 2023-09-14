On September 14, terrorist group ‘The Resistance Front’, an offshoot of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), has claimed responsibility for the Anantnag attack stating that it was an act of revenge for the killing of their terrorist in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). An Army Colonel, a Major, and a Deputy Superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir Police were martyred in the encounter on Wednesday (September 13).

On 8th of September, some unidentified gunmen opened fire inside the Al-Qudus mosque in Rawalkot, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, and killed a wanted terrorist of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). The terrorist Riyaz Ahmad alias Abu Qasim was killed while offering Fajr prayers at the mosque.

Reports claim that the terrorist attack on September 13 in Kokernag was to seek revenge for Ahmed’s killing. Colonel Manpreet Singh, Commanding Officer of 19 Rashtriya Rifles, Major Ashish Dhonak, and Deputy Superintendent Humayun Bhat were fatally injured during an encounter with terrorists in the Kokorenag area of Anantnag. Colonel Singh died on the spot, and Major Dhonak and DSP Bhat succumbed to their injuries during treatment.

Another exclusive report by News18 claims that the top leadership of the Lashkar-e-Taiba is believed to be behind the Kokernag attack. According to sources quoted in the report, “foreign” terrorists are suspected to be involved with the alleged support of locals. Notably, former DGP of Jammu and Kashmir, SP Vaid, while speaking to a news channel, had said that a local source had given information about the terrorists.

“My initial information tells me that a source came to whoever was handling him that he had built a hideout where foreign terrorists were present. If you come along I will show you. And on that basis, the operation was launched. I think sometimes such sources are compromised also,” Vaid said.

SP Vaid, former DGP, J&K says:

"A Local Source came to RR/JKP with info abt a hideout of Pak terrorists & led the Colonel, Major & DSP to the area, this source was perhaps compromised & they're ambushed"

This was a Planned attack to K!ll our top counter insurgency leadership pic.twitter.com/ybIAcMTjtB — Mihir Jha (@MihirkJha) September 14, 2023

The News18 report quoted sources saying, “The information was absolutely correct about the hideout, but before the attack from the Indian side, they attacked with full force. This hideout was a warlike store and many medicines from Pakistan and other sophisticated weapons were also recovered.”

The report added, “They are in touch with top trainers like Sajid Jat and Qasim. This is a deadly group that specialises in ambush.” Officials reportedly believe that the same terrorists were responsible for the 4th August attack on army personnel in the Halan forest area of Kulgam.

Meanwhile, operations are still underway in Anantnag where forces have encircled two Lashkar terrorists responsible for the death of Colonel Singh, Major Dhonak, and DSP Bhat.