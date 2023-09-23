Two days before the wedding of Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra in Udaipur city of Rajasthan on Friday (September 22), the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP had roped in Punjab police to provide security for the event.

As per a report by NDTV India, a team of Punjab police travelled a whopping distance of 860 km to Udaipur to take charge of the security of Raghav Chadha’s wedding. It must be mentioned that the police is a State Subject and Punjab is ruled by AAP-led-government.

Earlier on Friday (September 22), Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha were spotted at the Delhi airport, prior to heading for their destination wedding in Udaipur. The wedding is being held at the iconic Hotel Leela Palace.

As per a report by India Today, 100 private security guards have been appointed for the purpose of the wedding. The security guards will be stationed on boats in the middle of Lake Pichola. A special security cordon has been arranged at the jetty of the Hotel Leela Palace.

Reportedly, the entire security system of the hotel has been changed for the wedding. About 15 blockade points have been set up in Udaipur by the police. All guests will be escorted by the security forces from the airport to the hotel.

In order to maintain the privacy of the wedding ceremony, a blue coloured tape would be pasted on the mobile phone cameras of those who enter the hotel.

Several high-profile guests have been invited to the wedding. This includes Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, designer Manish Malhotra, tennis player Sania Mirza, director Karan Johar and the bride’s cousin sister Priyanka Chopra.