On Sunday (September 24), BJP leader Ravi Kishan Shukla wrote to the Speaker of the Lok Sabha, highlighting the unparliamentary leader of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Kunwar Danish Ali in the Lok Sabha.

In his letter, the BJP MP from Gorakhpur said, “I would like to draw your kind attention towards the habit and behaviour of heckling by Shri Kunwar Danish Ali during the discussion or participation of another Member of Parliament in House in the past. Twice he had used unparliamentary language against me.”

Ravi Kishan Shukla informed that Danish Ali made derogatory remarks about his children on December 9 last year during the discussion on ‘The Population Bill, 2019.’

सांसद निशिकांत दुबे के पत्र के बाद अब श्री रवि किशन ने भी दानिश अली की बदज़बानी और अभद्रता को लेकर लोकसभा अध्यक्ष श्री ओम बिड़ला को पत्र लिखा है। उनके पत्र से यह साबित होता है कि दानिश अली Serial Offender है और हाल ही में संसद में हुई घटना का कारण भी! रवि किशन जी ने यह माँग की है…

“…Shri Danish Ali tried to interrupt me and made personal remarks against me stating that the Member is introducing a Private Members Bill in the House although he is himself having 4 children, Such sort of behaviour is unacceptable and needs to be examined by your esteemed office,” he pointed out.

The BJP MP has now sought action against Kunwar Danish Ali and examination of the latter’s comments about him during the discussion on the Population Control Bill last year.

“I would like to urge you to look into the matter and examine the unparliamentary acts and use of words by Shri Kunwar Danish Ali while I was tabling my Private Members Bill on Population Control on 9.12.2022 in the House for which I shall be highly obliged,” he added.

Ravi Kishan Shukla speaks on the Ramesh Bidhuri- Danish Ali controversy

While highlighting the remarks made by Ramesh Bidhuri, he said, “I would like to state that Shri Bidhuri used the objectionable words due to continuous heckling and disturbance made by Shri Kunwar Ali and that’s too in the heat of the arguments.”

“However, the circumstances which leads to outcome of such objectionable words used by Member of Parliament against another Member of the House needs to be revisited and examined,” the BJP MP added in his letter to Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla.

Ravi Kishan Shukla emphasised, “Sir, it is beyond any dispute that whatever the words used by Shri Ramesh Bidhuri against Shri Kunwar Danish Ali is unacceptable. However, the way things are being manipulated and used for the political agenda and grabbing media attention by Shri Kunwar Danish Ali is objectionable.”

Danish Ali’s casteist slur against PM Modi provoked Ramesh Bidhuri’s outburst

On Saturday (September 23), BJP MP Nishikant Dubey revealed that Danish Ali made “highly objectionable and blasphemous” remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that the BSP MP called PM Modi “Neech”, which triggered Ramesh Bidhuri and that he fell into Ali’s trap.

In a letter to Speaker Om Birla, Dubey accused Ali of giving a running commentary during Bidhuri’s address in Lok Sabha on Thursday (September 21), as well as making derogatory remarks intended to make him to lose his cool.

FLASH: Amid growing outrage, BJP's prominent parliamentarian @nishikant_dubey takes a stand against his party colleague, Ramesh Bidhuri.



FLASH: Amid growing outrage, BJP's prominent parliamentarian @nishikant_dubey takes a stand against his party colleague, Ramesh Bidhuri.

Dubey, in a letter to Lok Sabha speaker @ombirlakota, condemns Bidhuri's use of highly objectionable language against BSP MP @Danish Ali,…

“When Shri Danish Ali was busy in instigating Shri Bidhuri with his superlatives (?), i.e., Shri Danish Ali, made a highly objectionable and blasphemous remark against our Honourable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi Jee, by consuming his entire lung-power notwithstanding the availability of microphone that ‘neech ko neech nahi kahenge to kya khange’,” he pointed out.

On Sunday (September 24), BJP MP Harnath Singh Yadav also wrote to the Lok Sabha Speaker, highlighting that Danish Ali used the word ‘Neech’ to describe Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

BJP MP Harnath Singh Yadav writes to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla over the alleged derogatory remarks by BSP MP Danish Ali against PM Modi

“I am angry about the fact that the word ‘neech’ was used in the Parliament for our respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji. In the end, I humbly request that the entire matter should be investigated thoroughly,” he added.