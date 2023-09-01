The Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das has been rated A+ in the Global Finance Central Banker Report Cards 2023 by the Global Finance magazine. According to a press release issued by the magazine, three central bankers have received the top A+ rating, India’s Shaktikanta Das, Switzerland’s Thomas J. Jordan and Vietnam’s Nguyen Thi Hong.

8 chiefs of central banks have been rated A, while 10 others have been rated A-, according to the report card.

The official X handle of the RBI posted a tweet saying it is happy to announce that Shaktikanta Das has been rated “A+” in the Global Finance Central Banker Report Cards 2023. The central bank noted that Das has been placed at the top of the list of three central bank governors who have been rated A+.

The Central Banker Report Cards, published annually by Global Finance since 1994, grade the central bank governors of 101 key countries, territories and districts, including the European Union, the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank, the Bank of Central African States and the Central Bank of West African States.

Grades are based on a scale from A to F for success in inflation control, economic growth goals, currency stability and interest rate management. Here, “A” represents an excellent performance down through an “F” for outright failure.

“Fighting inflation, which has been fueled by pent-up demand and disrupted supply chains, has everyone turning to their central bankers for help,” said Global Finance founder and editorial director Joseph Giarraputo. “Global Finance’s annual Central Banker Report Cards celebrate those bank governors whose strategies outperformed their peers through orgininality, creativity and tenacity,” he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Shaktikanta Das on X (Twitter) for getting the A+ rating.

“Congratulations to RBI Governor Shri Shaktikanta Das. This is a proud moment for India, reflecting our financial leadership on the global stage. His dedication and vision continue to strengthen our nation’s growth trajectory,” PM Modi said in a tweet.