Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan who is known for relishing all festivals regularly receives a barrage of abusive comments when she partakes in Hindu celebrations or visits temples. The daughter of actors Saif Ali Khan Patudi and Amrita Singh has found herself at the receiving end of yet another negative campaign after she shared a picture of Lord Ganesh on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi on 19 September.

She brought the deity home and shared a picture of herself praying on the occasion of Ganesh Puja on her official Instagram account with the caption “Ganpati Bappa Morya.”

However, the post did not go well with hateful Islamists who started posting vile comments against the actor.

One netizen told the Bollywood star to determine her religion first.

“When did Muslims start celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi” questioned a user.

Raheen Hakimi accused, “For name and for money your people change everything.”

Another wrote that people like the Kedarnath actress only earn by using Muslim names.

A netizen denounced Sara Ali Khan for “doing things like this” as a Muslim.

Another stated that the actress should stick to her religion and shouldn’t play with it. She was told to be proud of who she is and her God as well as asked if she is a Muslim only in name.

One was flabbergasted as to why the Simmba actress, who is the daughter of a Hindu mother and a Muslim father, is praying to a Hindu god. She added, “Shame on you, Sara.”

Notably, Sara Ali Khan once responded to this online harassment and asserted, “I hear everything, but listen to only what’s constructive, if people don’t like my work that’s a problem. So, any inputs regarding my work I listen to, but comments made on my personal life and beliefs are always ignored by me,” in an interview. Unsurprisingly, Islamists have long targeted her because she frequents temples and participates in Hindu ceremonies.

More importantly, she isn’t the only public figure who has come under fire for observing a Hindu festival or ritual. They have also attacked other famous people for the same reason, including actors and cricketers, regardless of their faith.

Shah Rukh Khan, Mohammad Kaif, Zaheer Khan, Dipika Kakar Ibrahim and Neil Nitin Mukesh are some of the celebrities who have been the target of hateful social media users for celebrating Hindu festivals or visiting Hindu temples.