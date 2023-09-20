Wednesday, September 20, 2023
HomeNews Reports'Kuffar should not be allowed in Makkah': SRK attacked by Islamists for performing Ganesh...
News ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

‘Kuffar should not be allowed in Makkah’: SRK attacked by Islamists for performing Ganesh Puja at his home, again

A Twitter user named Ihtemad seemed quite agitated by SRK's post as he wrote, "Kuffar must not be allowed in Makkah. He should not be discounted anymore as these constant acts of shirk are neither coerced nor are they necessary for his survival. You are not a Muslim SRK. There’s nothing bad about it. Just don’t claim to be one."

OpIndia Staff
SRK , Ganesh Chaturthi
SRK attacked by Islamists for doing Ganesh Puja at his home (Images via X)
27

On Tuesday, September 19, actor Shah Rukh Khan shared a picture of the idol of Lord Ganesh he welcomed at his home on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi and wished everyone a “wonderful day honouring Lord Ganesha.” This, however, did not go well with the Islamists who attacked the ‘Jawan’ actor for committing “Shirk” (sin) by celebrating the festival of the Hindus despite being a Muslim himself.

Taking to X, SRK wrote, “Welcome home Ganpati Bappa Ji. Wishing you and your family a wonderful day honouring Lord Ganesha. May Lord Ganesha bless all of us with happiness, wisdom, good health and lots of Modak to eat!!!”

Islamists across the world have an amusing common trait: they want the Kafirs to be tolerant and respectful towards their religious beliefs and festivals, however, it is Shirk (sin) if a Muslim forget celebrating, even wishes a non-Muslim on their festivals.

Soon after Shah Rukh Khan dropped the Ganesh Chaturthi post, Islamists flooded the comment section with replies attacking the actor for committing the gravest sin in Islam.

A Twitter user named Ihtemad seemed quite agitated by SRK’s post as he wrote, “Kuffar must not be allowed in Makkah. He should not be discounted anymore as these constant acts of shirk are neither coerced nor are they necessary for his survival. You are not a Muslim SRK. There’s nothing bad about it. Just don’t claim to be one.”

Another one named Ruheen Bi wrote, “Tawheed and Shirk cannot co-exist! Both have different paths Whether one considers it good or bad! I will say only what is right and what is true!”

A Pakistani man opined that the actor intended to prove his loyalty towards India by posting about Ganesh Chaturthi and wrote, “Still Hindu supremacist will not accept your loyalty. Alhamdullah for being Pakistani Muslim we don’t need to prove anything to become a patriotic citizen.”

Another user was reminded of Mohammad Ali Jinnah’s remarks that Muslims will have to prove their loyalty to India always and wrote, “Your tweets always remind me of Jinnah who said at the time of separation that Muslims would keep proving their loyalty to India for the rest of their lives. You seem like you have a deep impact of Hinduism on your life as you have forgotten this is what we call SHIRK in Islam.”

One Faizan asked SRK to first decide whether he is a Hindu or a Muslim.

Another Pakistani user seemed confused as she could not understand why the actor is committing Shirk despite being a Muslim. She added that when there is one Allah what is the need for all this “drama”.

One Rizwan Mohiuddin decided to school Shah Rukh Khan about the consequences of committing Shirk as he wrote, “Shirk ke consequences kya hai inko nahi maloom. Agar shirk ki aqaid/halaat mein inteqal hojaye, toh Jannat har waqt ke liyea haraam hojati, doomed for ever. When Allah (SWT) refused 2 forgive Prophet’s beloved uncle Abu Talib, where do these ppl stand?”

Notably, this is not the first time that Shah Rukh Khan has faced an online attack for wishing on a Hindu festival, especially Ganesh Chaturthi. Last year, Khan took to social media to share a picture of an idol of Lord Ganesha on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. His post, however, triggered the Islamists who dropped hateful comments against the actor for committing Shirk by celebrating a Hindu festival. The actor faced the attack by the Islamists on Ganesh Chaturthi for the sixth time in a row.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsSRK Jawan dialogues, SRK Ganesh Puja, Ganpati Mannat photos
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

On Rajdeep Sardesai’s show, an ex-Indian diplomat covers for Khalistanis while a Canadian journalist defends India’s interests, slamming Justin Trudeau

OpIndia Staff -

‘Peace in Kashmir through India-Pakistan dialogue will ensure peace, stability, and prosperity in South Asia’: Turkish President Erdogan at UNGA

OpIndia Staff -

‘Kabhi namaz bhi padh lo, shame on you’: Sara Ali Khan faces hateful attack for celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi

OpIndia Staff -

Sonia Gandhi seeks quota for SC/ST/OBC in Women’s Reservation Bill, demands immediate implementation

ANI -

UK: Ganesh Chaturthi celebration disrupted in Leicester after police officer Adam Ahmed manhandles Hindu priest and devotees

OpIndia Staff -

Congress’ Adhir Chowdhury says Modi govt removed ‘secular’ and ‘socialist’ from the copies of Constitution given to MPs, and he added them on his...

OpIndia Staff -

‘Leave Canada, go to India’: Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannu threatens Canadian Hindus, insinuates violence against Indian diplomats

OpIndia Staff -

‘We are not looking to provoke or escalate’: Trudeau says over terrorist Nijjar’s murder after triggering a massive diplomatic fallout with India

OpIndia Staff -

How Justin Trudeau tried to alienate Modi Govt and support Khalistani terrorism ahead of G20, but failed as his Five Eyes allies did not...

OpIndia Staff -

Canada’s allies, including the US, the UK, and Australia, rejected Trudeau’s request to condemn India over Nijjar’s killing fearing diplomatic backlash: Report

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
655,845FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com