On Tuesday, September 19, actor Shah Rukh Khan shared a picture of the idol of Lord Ganesh he welcomed at his home on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi and wished everyone a “wonderful day honouring Lord Ganesha.” This, however, did not go well with the Islamists who attacked the ‘Jawan’ actor for committing “Shirk” (sin) by celebrating the festival of the Hindus despite being a Muslim himself.

Taking to X, SRK wrote, “Welcome home Ganpati Bappa Ji. Wishing you and your family a wonderful day honouring Lord Ganesha. May Lord Ganesha bless all of us with happiness, wisdom, good health and lots of Modak to eat!!!”

Welcome home Ganpati Bappa Ji. Wishing you and your family a wonderful day honoring Lord Ganesha. May Lord Ganesha bless all of us with happiness, wisdom, good health and lots of Modak to eat!!! pic.twitter.com/d9Adfl1ggs — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 19, 2023

Islamists across the world have an amusing common trait: they want the Kafirs to be tolerant and respectful towards their religious beliefs and festivals, however, it is Shirk (sin) if a Muslim forget celebrating, even wishes a non-Muslim on their festivals.

Soon after Shah Rukh Khan dropped the Ganesh Chaturthi post, Islamists flooded the comment section with replies attacking the actor for committing the gravest sin in Islam.

A Twitter user named Ihtemad seemed quite agitated by SRK’s post as he wrote, “Kuffar must not be allowed in Makkah. He should not be discounted anymore as these constant acts of shirk are neither coerced nor are they necessary for his survival. You are not a Muslim SRK. There’s nothing bad about it. Just don’t claim to be one.”

Kuffar must not be allowed in Makkah. He should not be discounted anymore as these constant acts of shirk are neither coerced nor are they necessary for his survival.

You are not a Muslim srk. There’s nothing bad about it. Just don’t claim to be one. https://t.co/KG6o4mRsqJ — Ihtemad (@ihtemadBits) September 19, 2023

Another one named Ruheen Bi wrote, “Tawheed and Shirk cannot co-exist! Both have different paths Whether one considers it good or bad! I will say only what is right and what is true!”

तौहीद और शिर्क एक साथ नही रह सकते!

दोनों के रास्ते अलहदा अलहदा हैं

कोई अच्छा माने या बुरा!

जो हक़ है जो सच है वही बात कहूंगी! — Ruheen Bi (@iamruheen) September 19, 2023

A Pakistani man opined that the actor intended to prove his loyalty towards India by posting about Ganesh Chaturthi and wrote, “Still Hindu supremacist will not accept your loyalty. Alhamdullah for being Pakistani Muslim we don’t need to prove anything to become a patriotic citizen.”

Still Hindu supremacist will not accept your loyalty. Alhamdullah for being Pakistani Muslim we don’t need to prove anything to become a patriotic citizen — Syed Zaighum Kazmi (@syedzaighum110) September 19, 2023

Another user was reminded of Mohammad Ali Jinnah’s remarks that Muslims will have to prove their loyalty to India always and wrote, “Your tweets always remind me of Jinnah who said at the time of separation that Muslims would keep proving their loyalty to India for the rest of their lives. You seem like you have a deep impact of Hinduism on your life as you have forgotten this is what we call SHIRK in Islam.”

Your tweets always remind me of Jinnah who said at the time of separation that Muslims would keep proving their loyalty to India for the rest of their lives. You seem like you have a deep impact of Hinduism on your life as you have forgotten this is what we call SHIRK in Islam. — dusky and ambivert. (@callmemahrani) September 19, 2023

One Faizan asked SRK to first decide whether he is a Hindu or a Muslim.

Bhai Muslim ho ya Hindu ?

Decide krlo pehly. — Faizan (@i_am_Faiizan) September 19, 2023

Another Pakistani user seemed confused as she could not understand why the actor is committing Shirk despite being a Muslim. She added that when there is one Allah what is the need for all this “drama”.

Bhai samjhi nahi ati k muslim ho kar shirk kesy kar leta hy ye banda….. Jab Allah aik hy to ye Daramy q — 🇵🇰‏کــــــــنزہ ذیشـــــــــان (@Kinza_Zeshan) September 19, 2023

One Rizwan Mohiuddin decided to school Shah Rukh Khan about the consequences of committing Shirk as he wrote, “Shirk ke consequences kya hai inko nahi maloom. Agar shirk ki aqaid/halaat mein inteqal hojaye, toh Jannat har waqt ke liyea haraam hojati, doomed for ever. When Allah (SWT) refused 2 forgive Prophet’s beloved uncle Abu Talib, where do these ppl stand?”

Shirk ke consequences kya hai inko nahi maloom. Agar shirk ki aqaid/halaat mein inteqal hojaye, toh Jannat har waqt ke liyea haraam hojati, doomed for ever. When Allah (SWT) refused 2 forgive Prophet's beloved uncle Abu Talib, where do these ppl stand? — Rizwan Mohiuddin رضوان (@ajnabiever) September 19, 2023

Notably, this is not the first time that Shah Rukh Khan has faced an online attack for wishing on a Hindu festival, especially Ganesh Chaturthi. Last year, Khan took to social media to share a picture of an idol of Lord Ganesha on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. His post, however, triggered the Islamists who dropped hateful comments against the actor for committing Shirk by celebrating a Hindu festival. The actor faced the attack by the Islamists on Ganesh Chaturthi for the sixth time in a row.