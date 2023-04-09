Sunday, April 9, 2023
“Abandon idol worship. These stones can’t give you anything”: Neil Nitin Mukesh trolled by Islamists for his Hanuman Janmotsav wish on Instagram

From actors like Sara Ali Khan and Dipika Kakkar Ibrahim to cricketers like Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Kaif, every celebrity irrespective of their religion, who dared to take part in Hindu rituals or wished the community on their festivals is slammed by Muslim zealots for doing so.

OpIndia Staff
18

Neil Nitin Mukesh recently joined the group of celebrities who have endured backlash for wishing Hindus or observing their religious festivals and traditions at the hands of Muslim social media users.

He put ‘Jai Shree Ram’ beneath an image of Lord Hanuman’s idols and a ‘gada’ to wish on ‘Hanuman Janmotsav.’ He was wearing a checkered shirt with a cap and a red tilak on his forehead. However, this gesture didn’t go down well with Muslim netizens who expressed their anger by attacking him.

A netizen mocked ‘Hinduism’ by calling it ‘nonsense’ and asked, “How can you worship ‘stone,’ something you have created?”

Source: Neil Nitin Mukesh’s Instagram Account

Another wrote, “Abandon idol worship. These stones can’t give you anything. Come to Islam, read Quran and your life will change.”

Source: Neil Nitin Mukesh’s Instagram Account

Someone just posted a laughing emoji to poke fun at ‘Hinduism’ and ‘Hanuman Jayanti.’

Source: Neil Nitin Mukesh’s Instagram Account

Rafiq Afridi called Lord Hanuman a ‘monkey.’

Source: Neil Nitin Mukesh’s Instagram Account

One joked that the name ‘Neil Nitin Mukesh’ stands for the actor and both of the idols in the photograph.

Source: Neil Nitin Mukesh’s Instagram Account

A user commented that he is trying to get ‘Bhakts’ (religious Hindus and BJP voters) to become his fans.

Source: Neil Nitin Mukesh’s Instagram Account

Another remarked ‘eat beef and save the country’ insulting Neil Nitin, Hindu beliefs and the Hindu community as well.

Source: Neil Nitin Mukesh’s Instagram Account

From actors like Sara Ali Khan and Dipika Kakkar Ibrahim to cricketers like Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Kaif, every celebrity irrespective of their religion, who dared to take part in Hindu rituals or wished the community on their festivals is slammed by Muslim zealots for doing so.

Neil Nitin Mukesh is the son of Bollywood playback singer Nitin Mukesh and the grandson of late veteran singer Mukesh Chand Mathur, popularly known as Mukesh.

