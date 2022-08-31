On Wednesday 31st August 2022, Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan took to social media to share a picture of an idol of Lord Ganesha on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Welcoming Ganpati Bappa at his home, Shah Rukh Khan wrote in his post, “Ganpatiji welcomed home by lil one and me….the modaks after were delicious…the learning is, through hard work, perseverance & faith in God, u can live your dreams. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to all.”

Ganpatiji welcomed home by lil one and me….the modaks after were delicious…the learning is, through hard work, perseverance & faith in God, u can live your dreams. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to all. pic.twitter.com/mnilEIA1tu — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 31, 2022

Immediately, Islamists on social media started posting their comments and replies to Shah Rukh Khan’s post attacking him for committing ‘Shirk’ which is the worst sin according to Islam.

A Twitter user Sadique Srd wrote, “Till when will you upset Allah just for the sake of making others happy? You have already earned a lot from them. Giving respect to them is one thing. What you are doing now is called Shirk.”

Another Twitter user Niaz wrote, “May Allah give you Hidayat.”

One Twitter user named Asad PK decided to take away SRK’s religious certificate and replied, “He is not a Muslim.”

Another Twitter user Shimorekato posted, “Have you forgotten that Allah is supreme? Allah will never forgive you. As a true Muslim, I completely boycott Shahrukh Khan.”

A user by the name of Alishba quoted Jinnah in the tweet and wrote, “Jinnah was right when he said, Muslims who want to stay in India, that they would have to prove their patriotism to India for the rest of their lives?”

Shah Rukh Khan also shared the same post on his Instagram handle and Facebook account as well. These posts received an equal amount of hate from the Islamists. A Facebook user Mir Najmu Saqib wrote in a comment, “This is what happens when you run after worldly desires, you will start going to any extent to get worldly gains. Let Gauri khan Ji celebrate it, why are you celebrating? Remember SRK it’s shirk and Allah hates this sin the most.. may Allah protect you from the success that makes you commit idolatry.”

Another Facebook user Ahmed Mamdouh wrote in a comment, “indeed, whoever associates others with Allah then surely for him Allah has Forbidden the Garden of Paradise and his shelter is Fire. May Allah guide u to the right path.”

Unfortunately, this is the fifth year in a row that Shah Rukh Khan has been attacked by Islamists for celebrating a Hindu festival. SRK continues to face online trolling and attacks every year for bringing Bappa home on Ganesh Chaturthi.

Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most widely celebrated festivals across India, but in Maharashtra in particular with people from every religion enthusiastically participating in the celebrations.