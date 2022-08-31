Wednesday, August 31, 2022
HomeSocial MediaIslamists attack Shah Rukh Khan for the fifth year in a row as he...
EntertainmentFeaturedNews ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

Islamists attack Shah Rukh Khan for the fifth year in a row as he celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi, ‘cancel’ him again for bringing Bappa home

Unfortunately, this is the fifth year in a row that Shah Rukh Khan has been attacked by Islamists for celebrating a Hindu festival.

OpIndia Staff
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan posted a photograph of Ganpati idol at his home. Image Source: Twitter handle of Shah Rukh Khan and Times of India
98

On Wednesday 31st August 2022, Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan took to social media to share a picture of an idol of Lord Ganesha on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Welcoming Ganpati Bappa at his home, Shah Rukh Khan wrote in his post, “Ganpatiji welcomed home by lil one and me….the modaks after were delicious…the learning is, through hard work, perseverance & faith in God, u can live your dreams. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to all.”

Immediately, Islamists on social media started posting their comments and replies to Shah Rukh Khan’s post attacking him for committing ‘Shirk’ which is the worst sin according to Islam.

A Twitter user Sadique Srd wrote, “Till when will you upset Allah just for the sake of making others happy? You have already earned a lot from them. Giving respect to them is one thing. What you are doing now is called Shirk.”

Another Twitter user Niaz wrote, “May Allah give you Hidayat.”

One Twitter user named Asad PK decided to take away SRK’s religious certificate and replied, “He is not a Muslim.”

Another Twitter user Shimorekato posted, “Have you forgotten that Allah is supreme? Allah will never forgive you. As a true Muslim, I completely boycott Shahrukh Khan.”

A user by the name of Alishba quoted Jinnah in the tweet and wrote, “Jinnah was right when he said, Muslims who want to stay in India, that they would have to prove their patriotism to India for the rest of their lives?”

Shah Rukh Khan also shared the same post on his Instagram handle and Facebook account as well. These posts received an equal amount of hate from the Islamists. A Facebook user Mir Najmu Saqib wrote in a comment, “This is what happens when you run after worldly desires, you will start going to any extent to get worldly gains. Let Gauri khan Ji celebrate it, why are you celebrating? Remember SRK it’s shirk and Allah hates this sin the most.. may Allah protect you from the success that makes you commit idolatry.”

Another Facebook user Ahmed Mamdouh wrote in a comment, “indeed, whoever associates others with Allah then surely for him Allah has Forbidden the Garden of Paradise and his shelter is Fire. May Allah guide u to the right path.”

Unfortunately, this is the fifth year in a row that Shah Rukh Khan has been attacked by Islamists for celebrating a Hindu festival. SRK continues to face online trolling and attacks every year for bringing Bappa home on Ganesh Chaturthi.

Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most widely celebrated festivals across India, but in Maharashtra in particular with people from every religion enthusiastically participating in the celebrations.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsShahrukh Khan Ganesh Chaturthi trolling
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
593,352FollowersFollow
27,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com