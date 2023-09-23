Saturday, September 23, 2023
HomeNews ReportsSingham set a wrong precedent by glorifying instant justice by cops: Bombay HC judge...
EntertainmentLawNews Reports
Updated:

Singham set a wrong precedent by glorifying instant justice by cops: Bombay HC judge says movies show judges as docile, timid and badly dressed

Justice Gautam Patel stated that when a rape accused is killed in an encounter while allegedly trying to escape, it is celebrated by the public saying that justice has been served.

OpIndia Staff
2

Rohit Shetty’s blockbuster movie Singham released in 2011, in which Ajay Devgn played the titular role is remembered as an iconic cop movie. However, Bombay High Court judge Justice Gautam Patel on Friday (September 22) said that the movie set a “wrong precedent,” adding that the cinematic depiction of “instant delivery of justice” by a hero cop in such movies sends a very harmful message.

During his speech at an event organised by the Indian Police Foundation to mark its annual day and Police Reforms Day, Justice Patel also questioned the impatience of the public with the process of law. While speaking on the police reforms, Justice Patel mentioned the 2006 Supreme Court judgement in the Prakash Singh case pertaining to the police reforms calling it a “missed opportunity” as the apex court took a narrow approach.

In this context, Justice Gautam Patel highlighted how the public views the police as affected by the public impatience with the process of law. He stated that when a rape accused is killed in an encounter while allegedly trying to escape, it is celebrated by the public saying that justice has been served.

While pointing out that this “impatience” is deeply rooted in the popular culture and is reflected in Indian cinema, Justice Patel mentioned the film Singham and its climax scene wherein the entire police force descends on politician Jaykant Sikare (played by controversial actor Prakash Raj) and demonstrates how justice is served.

“They accuse courts of letting the guilty off. What is the answer? The hero cop delivers justice single-handedly. I want you all to think of Singham here and especially that climax scene where the entire force descends on the politician played by Prakash Raj. His dialogue really feeds into this mythology and valorizes unilateral police action,” Justice Patel opined.

Justice Patel also talked about how judges are shown in the movies as docile, timid, and badly dressed. Such movies accuse the judges of letting the guilty go free and then the hero cop delivers justice. Justice Gautam Patel said, “In movies, police rail against judges who are shown as docile, timid, thickly spectacled and often very badly dressed. They accuse the courts of letting the guilty go. The hero cop delivers justice single-handedly.”

The Bombay High Court judge also advised the people to control their impatience asserting that “processes of law are slow to ensure and uphold the cardinal principle that the liberty of an individual is not confiscated.”

Justice Gautam Patel further noted that we the processes of law are abandoned for “shortcuts”, the rule of law would be subverted.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, for whom Justin Trudeau is destroying India-Canada relations, has been on USA’s ‘no-fly’ list since 2019

OpIndia Staff -

Punjab: Kabaddi player murdered in Kapurthala, body thrown outside house, killers knock the door to announce the murder to his parents

OpIndia Staff -

Open source, available on the internet: British Columbia Premier David Eby on briefings by Canadian intelligence agency on Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar

OpIndia Staff -

Vacate occupied territories, act against cross-border terrorism: India slams Pakistan at United Nations General Assembly

OpIndia Staff -

Canadian Opposition leader Pierre Poilievre condemns hateful comments against Hindus after SFJ chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannun’s threat

OpIndia Staff -

Video of slain Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, celebrating the death of Indira Gandhi, General Vaidya and Punjab CM Beant Singh goes viral

OpIndia Staff -

“Not a religious leader but a terrorist”: Canada took no action against Hardeep Singh Nijjar despite receiving Indian dossier detailing his crimes

OpIndia Staff -

Rajasthan: Drug smugglers shoot, and run over a police constable; 241 kg poppy husk recovered after injured constable alerts team

OpIndia Staff -

Sai Pallavi refutes rumours of marriage with Rajkumar Periyasamy, says mahurat pooja photo was cropped and circulated with disgusting intentions

ANI -

Respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity underpin the development of the Indo-Pacific region: Joint statement of Quad Foreign Ministers

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
656,702FollowersFollow
29,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com