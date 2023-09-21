On Wednesday, September 20, thousands of people gathered in cities across Canada to rally against the indoctrination of kids in schools by the woke far-left activists.

Thousands rally in Ottawa against gender indoctrination in schools, far-left activists counter protest



Dozens of police officers stayed between the opposing demonstrators.



Protesters charged that schools expose young students to ‘gender ideology,’ and that parents have the authority to know whether their children have doubts about their gender identification. Meanwhile, counter-demonstrators blamed protesters for bringing US culture conflicts into the country and attempting to deny students critical lessons about inclusivity and respect for gender-diverse persons.

The protesters joined the 1 Million March 4 Children, a protest that raised voices against indoctrination and sexualisation of children, and converged on Parliament Hill in Ottawa. The protesters stated that the public school boards marketed gender ideology and sexual indoctrination as a part of the educational curriculum.

Meanwhile counter-demonstrators used phrases like “transphobia,” “trans kids,” “two-spirit,” and “safe spaces” in their rally. The protesters and the counter-demonstrators yelled slogans against each other.

The march’s organisers stated that they are protesting premature sexualisation and potentially harmful indoctrination of children, but that they are not anti-LGBTQ2S+ persons.

This is the parental rights protest happening in Halifax, Nova Scotia.



Parents and kids across Canada are defying the extremist gender ideologues who want to indoctrinate children.



Several police officers stood between competing protesters and tried to pacify the situation. The Ottawa Police later confirmed that two arrests had been made for inciting hatred at the demonstrations by displaying hateful material. “Hate or bias-motivated crimes will be fully investigated,” the police wrote on Twitter (X).

Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe also commented on the protests and said, “As Mayor of Ottawa, I condemn any form of discrimination or hatred. Members of the 2SLGBTQIA+ community have the right to live free from harassment and bigotry. I respect the right to protest, however, the specific targeting of 2SLGBTQIA+ children for being who they are, has no place in our city. The protests taking place today will only cause harm to youth who are looking for our support and acceptance. I stand with Ottawa’s 2SLGBTQIA+ community. Please know that you are valued and are always welcome here.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau commented saying “Transphobia, homophobia, and biphobia have no place in this country. We strongly condemn this hate and its manifestations, and we stand united in support of 2SLGBTQI+ Canadians across the country — you are valid and you are valued.”

The protests are also said to have taken place in Victoria, Regina, Saskatoon, and Toronto.

Many protesters in the 1 Million March 4 Children event repeatedly stated that sexual content aimed at children in public schools, which is presented as instructional curriculum by school boards, is harmful to children. Several of these participants described a degradation of parental power over their own children, which they defined as a weakening of parental rights by government-run schools that are increasingly remote from and hostile to their kids’ parents’ preferences.

As reported earlier, Canadian Muslim Organisations and the Canadian Council of Imams have extended in principle support to the 1 million March for Children which has been started by a man named Kamel El-Cheikh as a counter to Trudeau’s woke agenda.

In a written statement, the Muslim organisations jointly said, “Canada is regrettably moving in a direction where advocates of sexual and gender ethics contrary to the Islamic faith are going beyond their limits by imposing their worldview on our children, often without the knowledge or consent of parents.”

“Enforcing agreement with beliefs and practices that are incompatible with the Islamic moral code is harmful to our children. This means that mandated celebration or affirmation of LGBTQ, including direct or indirect impositions to participate in “Pride” events and activities, constitutes an infringement on the legal rights of Muslims,” it added.

The Muslim organisations demanded that every child deserves a coercion-free educational environment, where they are not forced to engage in activities contrary to their faith.

This is not the first time that Muslims and the Trudeau government have drawn swords against each other on the issue of the LGBTQ+ community. Earlier, in July, many Muslim outfits staged protests where they not only attacked gender ideology but also directly criticised Trudeau for presiding over a woke agenda that they strongly reject. ‘F**k Trudeau’ flags were all over the place at these parents’ protests.

Meanwhile, as Canada stands divided over the issue of woke agenda and gender politics, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau is busy antagonising India to appease his Khalistani vote bank. From blaming India for the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar without any proof to suspending trade talks with India, Trudeau has been trying to provoke India at every turn.

India denied the allegations and released an official statement affirming that claims made by Canada are absurd and motivated, the Trudeau govt is continuing to make up stories against India in their heads and turning a blind eye to actually what needs attention in his own country.