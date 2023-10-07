In another incident of attack by stray dogs, a 7-year-old boy named Harsh playing outside his house was attacked by a stray dog in the Banda district of Uttar Pradesh. The dog grabbed the boy’s head in his jaw. By the time the family members and locals could hear the screams of the boy, the dog had severely injured him. Later, the victim was rushed to a district hospital where he was referred to the Medical College after providing preliminary medical care.

According to reports, the matter pertains to the Parshuram Talab area under Shahar Kotwali in Banda. As 7-year-old Harsh was playing outside his house, a dog attacked him causing severe bite injuries to his body, particularly his head.

According to the doctors at the district hospital, the victim’s wounds required stitches, however, as the boy was in immense pain, they referred him to the Medical College for better treatment. Reportedly, the victim is still in a critical condition.

Dr. Pradeep Kumar, Medical Officer of the District Hospital, stated that a 7-year-old child was taken to the hospital after being attacked by a dog. The dog wounded his head after grabbing it in his jaws. The boy was refusing to cooperate with the treatment. Subsequently, he was referred to a higher care centre for better care.

Meanwhile, the local residents have alleged that despite their complaints, the municipality does not catch the stray dogs. The locals raised concerns that if the administration does not undertake dog-catching drives, many more such incidents will happen in future.

India has a serious problem of stray dogs attacking people. In the month of September alone, several cases of stray dogs attacking people have been reported. In the Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh, 26 dog bite incidents were reported in a single day on September 10. In the last couple of decades, India has become the world leader in Rabies deaths. OpIndia’s detailed report on Rabies can be checked here.