On 3rd October, parents and Hindu organisations visited Kelorex School in the Ghatalodia area of Ahmedabad to protest against the school administration as videos of students offering namaz during a cultural program went viral on social media. Following the protest, the school issued a written apology and assured me that no such incident would happen in the future. However, the situation remained tense at the school, and some individuals indulged in physical confrontation with the school’s music teacher behind the program.

અમદાવાદની Kalorex Future Schoolનો નમાજ અદા કરાવ્યાનો Video Viral થતા વિવાદ, હિન્દુ સંગઠનોએ કર્યો વિરોધ



અમદાવાદના ઘાટલોડિયા વિસ્તારમાં આવેલી કેલોરેક્સ ફ્યૂચર સ્કૂલ વિવાદોમાં સપડાઈ છે. સ્કૂલ દ્વારા ઈદના તહેવાર પર બાળકો પાસેથી નમાજ પઢાવતા વિવાદ થયો છે અને હિન્દુ સંગઠનો દ્વારા… pic.twitter.com/6lPlmZ8BLV — Gujarat Tak (@GujaratTak) October 3, 2023

The local authorities sensed the gravity of the situation, and the District Education Officer issued a notice to the school. The school management informed the parents on 4th October through messages that due to “unforeseen circumstances”, they had decided to close the school temporarily.

A physical confrontation between individuals and the music teacher

A video of a physical confrontation between some individuals and a music teacher who organised the “cultural event” went viral on social media. Reports suggest that the parents and Hindu organisations were at the school to mark their protest over making Hindu students offer namaz in the name of a cultural event.

During the protest, one of the individuals present at the scene ran towards the music teacher and slapped him. Later, other people in the vicinity also indulged in a physical confrontation with the teacher, leading to a scuffle.

The police reached the scene and intervened to save the teacher. The music teacher was escorted to safety inside a classroom.

The school issued a written apology

The school has issued a written apology in response to the protests the parents and Hindu organisations registered. The school stated that on 29th September 2023, they had organised a public event to teach students how to offer namaz, which went viral. The school had named it “cultural activity”. The school said, “We realise the gravity of the incident and acknowledge our mistake. Through this letter, we request parents and Hindu organisations to forgive us, and we assure you that such mistakes will not be repeated.”

Administration issued notice

As per reports, the Education Minister and District Education Officer have stated that an investigation into the matter has been initiated. Furthermore, their offices have issued instructions to take appropriate action in the matter. In a statement, Education Minister Kuber Dindor said that the school should focus on actual education, not religious education. He added that he has spoken to the DEO, and further action has been initiated.

Ahmedabad DEO issued a show-cause notice to the school in which it was stated that the viral videos of the “cultural activities” at the school that can hurt religious sentiments could also have an adverse effect on the mental well-being of the children. DEO has asked the school to explain the intention behind the event.