Tuesday, October 10, 2023
HomeNews ReportsAyodhya: Video of a woman dancing in Ram Ki Paidi Ghat goes viral, police...
News Reports
Updated:

Ayodhya: Video of a woman dancing in Ram Ki Paidi Ghat goes viral, police initiate action

This is not the first time such a video from Ayodhya has surfaced on social media. In June 2023, a similar incident was reported from Saryu River Ghat. In the video, a girl was seen dancing to the song “Paani Mein Aag Lagani Hai”.

OpIndia Staff
Ayodhya Police
Ayodhya Police initiated action against woman who was seen dacing provocatively in Ayodhya's holy pond for a reel in a viral video (Image: SS from viral video)
7

On 10th October, a video of a woman dancing in the holy pond at Ram Ki Paidi Ghat went viral on social media. The woman, dancing sensually in the video on the song ‘Jeevan Mein Jaane Jaana’ from the Bollywood film Bichhoo, raised several eyebrows. Reacting to the viral video, Ayodhya Police said that they have initiated an investigation into the matter.

This is not the first time such a video from Ayodhya has surfaced on social media. In June 2023, a similar incident was reported from Saryu River Ghat. In the video, a girl was seen dancing to the song “Paani Mein Aag Lagani Hai”. The video went viral and caused an uproar. Police took cognisance of the matter and warned people not to create inappropriate reels at religious sites.

Apart from Ayodhya, several “influencers” have faced severe criticism for creating reels at religious places. In September 2021, an influencer named Aarti Sahu was seen dancing ‘provocatively’ to the tune of the ‘Second-hand jawani’ song at the entrance of the Janrai Toriya temple. The video caused an uproar, after which she apologised and deleted the video.

In July 2023, the Badrinath Kedarnath Trust issued a notification indicating that mobile phones would be banned in the Kedarnath temple area, one of Lord Shiva’s twelve Jyotirlingas. The letter raised objections over the Instagram and YouTube reels being created by the ‘devotees’.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
660,388FollowersFollow
29,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com