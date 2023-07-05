On Monday, July 3, the Badrinath Kedarnath Trust issued a notification indicating that mobile phones will soon be banned in the Kedarnath temple area which is one of the twelve Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva. The letter raised objections over the Instagram and YouTube reels being created by the ‘devotees’.

“The Social media influencers make YouTube and Instagram reels inside the Kedarnath temple premises which are hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus residing all over the world. People are reacting and demanding action in such cases. Therefore, strict action shall be taken against those who make reels in the temple premises. Also the influencers need to be watched,” the letter by Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee read.

Letter issued by Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee

This is days after a video went viral over the Instagram App in which a woman could be seen proposing her boyfriend right in front of the Kedarnath Temple. The woman identified as Vishakha Fulsunge who is an influencer with more than 8 lakh followers on Instagram, sat down on her knees and proposed to her boyfriend in the temple premises.

The video of the incident went viral over the internet and was also criticized by many who indicated that Kedarnath temple was not a picnic spot. The place needed to be respected as it is one of the twelve jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva.

Netizens criticizng the video

“This is not the place to make reels,” said one of the users while the others demanded a ban on electronic gadgets at such holy places. Ajendra Ajay, president of the Badrinath-Kedarnath temple committee had also commented on the issue and said that religious places have dignity, beliefs, and traditions and devotees should behave accordingly.

There are many reels that have been going viral recently over the internet from the Kedarnath temple. Electronic gadgets are banned inside many Hindu temples and there have been a steady demand to ban mobile phones in the premises.

The Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee has therefore on Monday said that strict action would be taken against the influencers so that they don’t end up hurting the religious feelings of the Hindus. The letter also indicated that phones and other electronic gadgets can soon be banned on the temple premises.