On 27th October (Friday), the Surat Crime Branch arrested a Bangladeshi national with alleged links to terrorist outfit Al-Qaeda. The arrested Bangladeshi national has been identified as Abu Bakr Hazrat Ali alias Alim Haq Bayjar Ali Khan (31). According to the security officials, he was wanted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in terror recruitment and several other cases of subversive activities.

As per the officials, Abu Bakar is a member of the global terror outfit, Al-Qaeda’s Indian unit AQIS. Bakar used a forged Aadhaar and stayed in Ahmedabad. He also acquired a mobile phone number through the fake Aadhaar card. During interrogation, Bakar revealed that he changed his name and had been living in Ahmedabad since 2015 after entering India illegally.

As per the officials, investigations revealed that he was in contact with another Bangladeshi and a Hawala trader Humayu Khan via Instagram, who is also a wanted Al Qaeda cadre.

When Surat Crime Branch arrived to arrest him, Bakar claimed that he was an Indian citizen and offered to show his Aadhar card. However, it was discovered that it was a fake Aadhar card. Apart from fake Aadhar card, Police also recovered two mobile phones and other documents from his possession.

They found his Bangladeshi national identity card’s copy, his birth certificate’s English and Bangla language copies. While he was residing in Ahmedabad under a changed name, he had left Ahmedabad and reached Surat two days ago fearing his arrest.

Regarding the arrest, the Surat Crime Branch issued a press release, it stated, “The team received information about an accused who has links to organisations such as Al Qaeda. Acting on the information, the crime branch team went to Vesu, Canal Road, Surat, and apprehended accused Abu Bakar Hazrat Ali alias Aleem Haq Bayjar Ali Khan.”

It added, “Surat police discovered an Indian document Aadhaar Card, a copy of the Government of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh National I.D. Card, a copy of the accused’s birth certificate in English and Bangladeshi, and two mobile phones during the investigation.”

The crime branch officials added that the NIA had registered a case against Bakar and two others. As per the officials, accused Al-Qaeda terrorist Abu Bakar used to work as a tailor in a T-shirt company in Ahmedabad.

He was also in touch with Humayun Khan. Khan, a resident of Kolkata and a native of Bangladesh, is another accused wanted in the investigation. As per the officials, he is a hawala businessman and Bakar used to send money to him.

Surat’s Deputy Superintendent of Police Rupal Solanki said, “Abu Bakar arrested by the NIA was accused of providing funds to Al Qaeda with one Humayun Khan. Bakar is a Bangladeshi national who has been living in Gujarat. A fake Aadhar card and other fake certificates have been recovered from him. Further investigation in the terror funding case is on.”

Earlier in May, the Gujarat ATS busted an active cell of Al-Qaeda after it arrested 4 illegal Bangladeshis. The accused were identified as Mohammed Sojibmiya, Munna Khalid Ansari, Azarul Islam Ansari and Abdul Latif. According to the ATS, the accused attempted to radicalise people in Gujarat and sent money to Bangladesh as well. Fake documents and incriminating literature were recovered from their home.