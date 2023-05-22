Tuesday, May 23, 2023
HomeNews ReportsGujarat ATS busts active cell of 'Al-Qaeda', 4 illegal Bangladeshis held
News Reports
Updated:

Gujarat ATS busts active cell of ‘Al-Qaeda’, 4 illegal Bangladeshis held

The accused have been identified as Mohammed Sojibmiya, Munna Khalid Ansari, Azarul Islam Ansari and Abdul Latif.

ANI
ATS Gujarat
Image Source: Newsdrum
1

Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has busted an active cell of the militant organisation ‘Al-Qaeda’ with the arrest of four Bangladeshi nationals, the officials said on Monday.

The accused have been identified as Mohammed Sojibmiya, Munna Khalid Ansari, Azarul Islam Ansari and Abdul Latif. “Based on the intel received, four illegal Bangladeshi immigrants working to recruit for ‘Al-Qaeda’ were arrested,” Gujarat ATS DIG Deepan Bhadran said.

According to the ATS, the accused attempted to radicalize people in Gujarat and sent money to Bangladesh as well.

“Gujarat, ATS got information that four Bangladeshi nationals were living illegally in Ahmedabad’s Odhav and Narol area on duplicate IDs. They are associated with Al-Qaeda and are motivating the muslim people of the city to join the militant organisation and are collecting funds as well for Al-Qaeda,” the official statement said.

Fake documents and incriminating literature were recovered from their home.

“The ATS during search operation got hold of duplicate Aadhaar card and PAN card from the accused as well as documents printed by the Al-Qaeda Media wing,” it said.

A case has been registered against the four under Sections 38, 39 and 40 of IPC,” the statement added further.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsAl Qaeda India
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Links of conman ‘Sherpuria’, who was arrested for fabricating access to PMO, find their way to a start-up by NDTV’s former Co-CEO, ED takes...

OpIndia Staff -

Kerala man Zulfikar with links to ISIS dies in Pakistan jail, was arrested for illegally entering Pakistan

OpIndia Staff -

Fake news peddler BBC launches ‘BBC Verify’ to ‘fact-check disinformation’, reveals fake profiles, used during US midterm elections, to understand ‘polarisation’

Siddhi Somani -

CEOs laud PM Modi during his Australia tour, AustralianSuport CEO says ‘PM Modi most impressive person’: Were is what PM Modi said to Australian...

ANI -

PM Modi and the Australia tour: Meeting with CEOs, a bilateral with PM Anthony Albanese and chants of ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’

ANI -

Attempts to stop Bageshwar Dham katha: ‘Sponsored PIL’ in HC, advocate insulting Judge, cries of ‘Hindutva’, unexplained ‘religious feelings of tribals’ and more

OpIndia Staff -

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi shares his top 10 murder targets with NIA: Salman Khan tops the list

OpIndia Staff -

Government did not take action, education department did: Congress leader Priyank Kharge on suspension of a teacher for his post criticising CM Siddaramaiah

OpIndia Staff -

As Arbaaz Khan gets arrested for inciting Akola violence, here is how Islamists, liberals, and leftists blamed Hindus for the violence

Jhankar Mohta -

BBC documentary defamation suit: Delhi HC seeks response from BBC in response to the lawsuit filed by a Gujarat-based NGO

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
634,635FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com