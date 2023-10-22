On Sunday (22nd October), former Pakistani cricketer Danish Kaneria shut down ‘journalist’ Arfa Khanum Sherwani and asked her to migrate to Pakistan if she has issues with her Indian identity.

In a tweet (archive), he said, “Come to my country Pakistan if you are feeling ashamed to be an Indian. India doesn’t need people like you. I am sure many people in India will be happy to sponsor this trip”

Danish Kaneria, who happens to be the second Hindu to play for the Pakistan cricket team, did not mince any words while lambasting the Senior Editor of the leftist propaganda outlet ‘The Wire.’

His tweet came hours after Arfa Khanum Sherwani targeted Indian cricket fans for supposedly displaying ‘majoritarianism’ during the ongoing 2023 Cricket World Cup.

She had tweeted on Sunday (22nd October) morning, “Deplorable behaviour of many cricket fans during World Cup matches, makes me feel embarrassed &ashamed as an Indian.”

“This petty, insecure & majoritarian approach towards sports which was meant to bring people together, is symbolic of India Modi-RSS have created in last one decade,” The Wire ‘journalist’ brazened out.

Danish Kaneria shuts down pro-Congress troll

Earlier in September, Danish Kaneria slammed a pro-Congress troll after the latter mocked him for wishing Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday.

“From Kabul to Kamrup, from Gilgit to Rameshwaram, we are one. But what can i do if Pidis will not understand,” Kaneria tweeted. He further added, “So, keep your advice at Pappu’s home.”

Screengrab of the tweet by Danish Kaneria

While posting a picture of PM Modi, he wrote, “Birthday greetings to the guardian of Bharat, Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi. PM Modi has proved that India can lead the world. Today, the entire world is talking about “वसुधैव कुटुंबकम्”। I pray to Lord Ram for his good health and success.”

Soon after, he was attacked by Congress trolls on social media. X user ‘Dr Nimo Yadav’ mocked Kaneria for supposedly interfering in the personal matter of India. Kaneria slammed the troll for not understanding the ethos of Bharat and the Sanatan Dharma.

The ex-cricketer emphasised that it is hard for ‘piddis’ and ‘pappu’ fans to comprehend his message.