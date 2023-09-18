Monday, September 18, 2023
HomeNews ReportsKeep your advice at Pappu's home: Former Pakistani cricketer Danish Kaneria shuts down pro-Congress...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsSocial MediaSports
Updated:

Keep your advice at Pappu’s home: Former Pakistani cricketer Danish Kaneria shuts down pro-Congress troll

"From Kabul to Kamrup, from Gilgit to Rameshwaram, we are one. But what can i do if Pidis will not understand," Danish Kaneria tweeted.

OpIndia Staff
Keep your advice at Pappu's home: Pakistani Hindu cricketer Danish Kaneria shuts down pro-Congress troll
Former Pakistani cricketer Danish Kaneria, image via India Today/ Getty
65

On Monday (September 18), former Pakistani Hindu cricketer Danish Kaneria slammed a pro-Congress troll after the latter mocked him for wishing Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday.

“From Kabul to Kamrup, from Gilgit to Rameshwaram, we are one. But what can i do if Pidis will not understand,” Kaneria tweeted. He further added, “So, keep your advice at Pappu’s home.”

Screengrab of the tweet by Danish Kaneria

On Sunday (September 16), the former Pakistani Hindu cricketer shared his greetings on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 73rd birthday.

While posting a picture of PM Modi, he wrote, “Birthday greetings to the guardian of Bharat, Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi. PM Modi has proved that India can lead the world. Today, the entire world is talking about “वसुधैव कुटुंबकम्”। I pray to Lord Ram for his good health and success.”

Soon after, he was attacked by Congress trolls on social media. X user ‘Dr Nimo Yadav’ mocked Kaneria for supposedly interfering in the personal matter of India.

“Don’t interfere in our personal matter. @DanishKaneria61, we don’t want any Pakistani to say a single word about our beloved PM,” the pro-Congress troll tweeted.

Screengrab of the tweet by pro-Congress troll

Kaneria did not mince any words and lambasted the troll for not understanding the ethos of Bharat and the Sanatan Dharma. The ex-cricketer emphasised that it is hard for ‘piddis’ and ‘pappu’ fans to comprehend his message.

Danish Kaneria, who happens to be the second Hindu to play for the Pakistan cricket team, had been unabashed about his religious identity. Earlier, he expressed his wish to visit the majestic Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and seek blessings from the Lord.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsDanish kaneria PM Modi birthday, Danish kaneria piddi, Danish kaneria pappu tweet
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
655,469FollowersFollow
28,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com