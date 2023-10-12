Thursday, October 12, 2023
HomeNews Reports"I am shocked": Former Israeli envoy to India calls out Shashi Tharoor for not...
News Reports
Updated:

“I am shocked”: Former Israeli envoy to India calls out Shashi Tharoor for not calling Hamas terrorists

In response to Carmon, the Congress MP argued that India has not issued such a label to Hamas

OpIndia Staff
shashi tharoor
The Congress MP said that India has not yet designated Hamas as a terrorist organisation (Source: Live Mint)
10

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has drawn flak from former Israeli ambassador to India Daniel Carmon for not calling Hamas a terrorist group. In a video that has gone viral on X, formerly Twitter, Shashi Tharoor, while talking to India Today anchor Rajdeep Sardesai, said, “The terrorist organisation label is one that we are very careful not to follow other country’s leads in these matters. The US considers Hamas a terrorist organisation so does Israel. India has not made any such classification and I am gonna stick to the Indian position.”

The interview was shared by many users on the internet including Daniel Carmon who did not mince his words in criticising Tharoor. He wrote, “Seriously, @ShashiTharoor, can you not? After decades of terror against my people, challenging the very Palestinian Authority, especially after this week’s savage slaughter of over a thousand peaceful human beings, can you not label Hamas as terrorists? Frankly, I am shocked.”

In response to Carmon, the Congress MP argued that India has not issued such a label to Hamas. “All I said was that India has not issued such a designation, though others have. Undoubtedly Hamas conducted terrorist acts, which I roundly condemned. Don’t be misled by crude headlines seeking to distort my words, @danielocarmon. I feel for you and other friends in Israel at this difficult time, and hope & pray for your continued safety,” Tharoor wrote.

Even as Tharoor used the Prime Minister’s statement to justify not calling Hamas terrorists, several users replied to the MP pointing out that PM Modi has categorically called the attacks on Israel as “terrorist attacks”.

Moreover, in an exclusive conversation with NDTV, Tharoor lobbied for Palestine saying that “India should not forget the cause of Palestine”.

“India has so far — judging by the Prime Minister’s Tweets — has taken a stand unambiguously on the side of Israelis who have been subjected to this unjust and inhumane attack by the Hamas. That’s fine as far as it goes. But it doesn’t go far enough because there is a broader picture that seems to be missing from the traditional Indian position,” he told NDTV.

On 9th October, just two days after the terrorist attack by Hamas, the Congress Party expressed its sympathy for Palestinians. The Congress passed a resolution voicing concern over the situation and urged for a ceasefire, however, backed Palestine.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsIsrael palestine war; Israel Hamas war
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
660,534FollowersFollow
30,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com